Dremio Announces Subsurface LIVE in NYC, May 2 – 3

Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announced the dates for Subsurface LIVE, the premier lakehouse event focused on the latest trends and innovations in data analytics and data lakehouse technologies. The event will take place on May 2 – 3, 2024, and it will be available both virtually and at Convene 237 Park Avenue, in the heart of New York City.





Subsurface LIVE is a must-attend event for data professionals, engineers, analysts, and data decision-makers across industries and the tech sector looking to unlock the full potential of their data. Last year’s lineup included keynotes by Tamas Kerekjarto from Shell, Deepika Duggirala from Transunion, and Tomer Shiran from Dremio, as well as powerful sessions with astronomer Julien Le Dem, Shopify’s Marc Leforet, Tabular’s Ryan Blue, Morgan Stanley’s Supreet Kaur and Russell Spitzer from Apple. Speakers from leading technology companies like Apple, Uber, Bloomberg, AWS and Microsoft addressed breaking trends in the open data lakehouse ecosystem.

This year, hot topics include the rising adoption of lakehouses and how they’re redefining data access, movement and analysis, Apache Iceberg’s soaring popularity, ETL evolution, the continuing transformation of cloud data lakes and warehousing, and AI’s impact on data innovation in the enterprise. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge technologies, best practices, and real-world use cases from industry leaders and experts.

Call for Speakers

Dremio is now inviting passionate individuals from the data community to contribute their knowledge and expertise by participating as speakers at Subsurface LIVE. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your insights, share success stories, and engage with a diverse audience eager to learn and collaborate.

If you have a compelling story or expertise in data analytics, data engineering, building data lakehouses or open source technologies like Apache Iceberg, Arrow, and Spark, or in related fields, we encourage you to submit your speaker proposal. Accepted speakers will have the chance to present their ideas, connect with industry peers, and contribute to the vibrant discussions shaping the data ecosystem.

“We’re excited to present the 6th Subsurface LIVE and bring thousands of data engineers, architects, analysts, and executives together to discuss how lakehouse architectures, open table formats like Iceberg, and new tools and practices are fundamentally changing the way businesses interact with data. Subsurface is a great connection point for everyone in the data community to learn, address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and have a lot of fun,” said Read Maloney, CMO at Dremio.

More than 7,000 global data experts and 3,000+ companies registered last year and Subsurface will host multiple keynotes and 45+ Breakout Sessions in 2024. Stay tuned for more details, including the event agenda, featured speakers, and registration information, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Subsurface LIVE, please visit: https://www.dremio.com/subsurface/.

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio’s lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio’s fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.

