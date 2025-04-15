DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda Joins Forces with Ragnarok Online in New Collaboration

BUENA PARK, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gravity Interactive, Inc., in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, announced today that it has launched a DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda integration in their celebrated world of Ragnarok Online. In this collaboration, from April 15 to May 13, 2025, Kung Fu Panda‘s main character Po, Zhen and Shifu will appear in Prontera as event NPCs.

The four-week event introduces meticulously crafted character-inspired accessories including specialty headwear, unique garments, and lovable floppy dolls featuring fan favorites inspired by Kung Fu Panda. Each accessory maintains character authenticity while fitting naturally within Ragnarok Online’s art style.

In addition to cosmetic offerings, the event features:

Exclusive Training Quests : Players can train alongside Po and Master Shifu in specially designed-gameplay scenarios

: Players can train alongside Po and Master Shifu in specially designed-gameplay scenarios Reward Exchange System : Special collaboration coins earned through gameplay can be traded with Zhen for specific in-game rewards including two power-enhancing food items and two collectible dolls

: Special collaboration coins earned through gameplay can be traded with Zhen for specific in-game rewards including two power-enhancing food items and two collectible dolls Limited-Edition Collaboration Card: A unique buff-enhancing card available exclusively during this event

This limited time event arrives as Ragnarok Online continues to demonstrate remarkable longevity in the competitive MMORPG landscape, now in its third decade of continuous operation. The game maintains its player base through strategic collaborations and content refreshes while preserving the core gameplay mechanics that originally captivated millions worldwide.

Players can find complete event details through the official Ragnarok Online website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter (X), Steam beginning April 15, 2025.

About Ragnarok Online

First launched in 2002, Ragnarok Online has established itself as one of gaming’s most resilient MMORPGs, blending 2D character sprites with 3D environments in a world inspired by Norse mythology. The game offers players unparalleled freedom to explore, battle, socialize, and craft their unique identities across a vast, interconnected world.

About Gravity Interactive, Inc.

Gravity Interactive, Inc., founded in California in 2003, has been at the forefront of bringing Gravity games to North American audiences and players worldwide. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., the company continues to support and expand the Ragnarok Online experience across multiple territories.

About DreamWorks Animation’s KUNG FU PANDA

Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, Kung Fu Panda tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. The Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter became DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. With the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, the film franchise has earned more than $2 billion at the global box office. With its massive fan base, the franchise has expanded to a cross-category consumer products program, video games, an Emmy Award-winning television series and global Universal Destinations & Resorts theme-park attractions.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved

Media Contact:

Gravity Interactive, Inc

biz@warpportal.com

ⓒ 2025 Gravity Co., Ltd.

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dreamworks-animations-kung-fu-panda-joins-forces-with-ragnarok-online-in-new-collaboration-302428986.html

SOURCE Gravity Interactive, Inc.