DreamFlare AI Signs Jeff Gipson, Director of Myth: A Frozen Tale, to its AI Entertainment Platform

Jeff Gipson Joins DreamFlare Platform, Elevating the Intersection of Art and Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DreamFlare AI, the trailblazing platform for premium AI-driven entertainment, proudly announces the addition of acclaimed director Jeff Gipson, best known for Myth: A Frozen Tale and Cycles (Disney Animation’s first VR film). Gipson’s impressive accolades include a 2020 AIXR VR Film of the Year award for Myth: A Frozen Tale, a Lumiere Award for Best Animated VR Film in 2019 for Cycles, and 4 Visual Effects Society nominations. His renowned ability to blend imaginative storytelling with cutting-edge technology will further solidify DreamFlare’s leadership in AI-powered creative experiences.





With a background in visual effects and immersive storytelling, Gipson’s work on Myth: A Frozen Tale — a short film set in the world of Disney’s Frozen — exemplifies his innovative approach to expanding traditional narrative boundaries. His partnership with DreamFlare marks an exciting development in AI entertainment, where creativity and technology converge to create dynamic experiences.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Jeff Gipson join the DreamFlare family,” said Rob Bralver, Co-Founder and Creative Director of DreamFlare. “Jeff has continually pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with storytelling, and his visionary direction in the Frozen universe shows just how powerful new forms of media can be. With our AI creator collaborations, Jeff will have an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine what kinds of stories audiences can see.”

“The tools are impressive, but when AI meets human creativity, that’s when the real magic happens,” said Gipson who is eager to explore the creative possibilities offered by DreamFlare’s advanced AI platform. “Thinking differently about storytelling is something that I’ve always been passionate about and in meeting with the DreamFlare team, I found kindred spirits. I’m excited to explore how AI can help shape what entertainment is now and also what it can be in the future.”

With DreamFlare’s best-in-class AI creator roster, Gipson aims to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment, helping lead the way in this new medium of content creation. His arrival comes at a time when the platform continues to attract industry heavyweights and innovators, including the recent hires of Cameron Purcell and Kelly Kanavas from MGM and Netflix.

Jeff Gipson is represented by Fourth Wall Management.

DreamFlare is a next-generation AI-powered entertainment platform that empowers creators with the tools to push the limits of storytelling. Focused on innovation and high-quality production, DreamFlare offers interactive, immersive experiences that engage audiences across genres and mediums.

