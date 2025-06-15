Dr. Sunaina Shrivastava of YellowFryum Inc. Named a 2025 ’40 Under 40 Rising Star’ for Leadership in Marketing and Academia

The Business Council of Westchester has named Dr. Sunaina Shrivastava , BEng, MBA, PhD, to its prestigious 2025 “40 Under 40” list. The recognition honors her outstanding leadership and contributions at the intersection of business innovation, strategic marketing, and academia.

Dr. Shrivastava is the Co-founder and CEO of YellowFryum Inc ., a premier New York-based marketing strategy and growth advisory firm. The company specializes in two verticals: YellowFryum Fin, which serves fintechs and financial institutions by driving investor engagement and retention; and YellowFryum Med, which supports medical aesthetics and healthtech brands through behaviorally informed, compliant digital marketing. Under her leadership, YellowFryum has become a trusted partner for brands that require high-impact, compliance-sensitive marketing – particularly within regulated industries like finance and healthcare.

A leading authority inBehavioral Marketing and Growth Strategy, Dr.Sunaina Shrivastava has published academic work in journals such as Journal of Consumer Marketing, Judgment and Decision Making, and Journal of Marketing Communications. She has taught Master’s and MBA courses at prestigious institutions including New York University (NYU), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Manhattan University, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), where she blends academic rigor with real-world application.

Her cross-disciplinary contributions were recently highlighted in a cover feature by Brainz Magazine, recognizing her influence at the intersection of marketing innovation, academia, and industry leadership.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Shrivastava is deeply committed to community service. As an active member of Rotary International, she has been awarded the Paul Harris Fellow distinction for her philanthropic impact. She also supports global initiatives like the Rotary-Gates Foundation’s PolioPlus program, working toward the eradication of polio as a PolioPlus Society member.

The Rising Stars initiative, modeled after the national “40 Under 40” business recognition program, celebrates young professionals who have demonstrated significant entrepreneurial or professional achievement, strong leadership qualities, and active engagement in their fields and communities.

“The 2025 class of 40 Under 40 Rising Stars is exceptionally talented, creative, and driven,” said Heidi Winslow, Chair of the Rising Stars program and Partner at DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr, LLP. “They represent a broad spectrum of industries and bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspective. These Rising Stars are the future leaders of Westchester County’s business and civic communities. We are thrilled to recognize such an outstanding group.”

The 2025 honorees will be celebrated at a formal awards ceremony on September 16, 2025, at Million Air, located at Westchester County Airport.

