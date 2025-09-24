Dr. Sean Doherty Recognized Among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” for the 3rd Year in a Row

Recognition in breast augmentation and liposuction highlights Dr. Doherty’s expertise in two of the most requested cosmetic procedures, underscoring his reputation for natural outcomes and patient-centered care.

Once again Dr. Sean Doherty, board-certified plastic surgeon at the Boston Center for Plastic Surgery, has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons”. For the third consecutive year, Dr. Doherty earned placement on the prestigious list, receiving recognition in two highly competitive categories: Breast Augmentation and Liposuction.

Sean T. Doherty, MD, FACS

This acknowledgment places Dr. Doherty among a select group of surgeons nationwide whose expertise and patient care consistently set them apart. For patients considering cosmetic surgery in Boston and Chestnut Hill, the recognition provides additional assurance that they are in experienced and capable hands.

About the National Ranking “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” Rankings

The “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” rankings are developed in partnership with Statista, a global data research firm. The annual list highlights leading U.S. plastic surgeons across several procedure-specific categories, including breast augmentation, liposuction, facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery.

Rankings are based on a peer-to-peer survey of thousands of medical professionals across the country, combined with quality metrics and patient outcomes. Being included for three years in a row is a notable accomplishment that underscores consistency, patient trust, and a commitment to excellence.

Dr. Doherty’s Recognition in Breast Augmentation and Liposuction

Dr. Doherty’s recognition reflects his strong expertise in two of the most sought-after procedures in cosmetic surgery:

Breast Augmentation : One of the most popular procedures at Dr. Doherty’s practice, breast augmentation helps patients enhance breast size, restore volume after pregnancy or weight loss, and improve overall balance and proportion. Dr. Doherty is known for his ability to deliver natural-looking results tailored to each patient’s goals.

Liposuction: Often chosen to refine body contours, liposuction removes unwanted fat deposits from areas such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, and arms. Dr. Doherty uses advanced techniques designed to maximize safety while achieving smoother, more defined results.

These two procedures form a cornerstone of Dr. Doherty’s surgical practice, and his recognition in both categories affirms his role as a trusted authority in cosmetic surgery.

“I am honored to be named to Newsweek Best Plastic Surgeon list for 3rd time in a row! This list is made to help guide patients in their journey for aesthetic procedures. I am beyond thrilled to be on this list and help play a role in patients plastic surgery planning and care. This list is based on a doctor’s expertise, their overall care and patient and peer reviews. Breast augmentation and liposuction are part of my surgical core and to honored for surgical excellent in these categories is tremendous to me!” says Dr. Doherty.

Areas of Expertise Beyond Breast Augmentation & Liposuction

Dr. Doherty’s practice spans a full range of procedures so patients can choose the option that fits their goals and downtime. In addition to breast augmentation and liposuction, commonly requested procedures include:

Tummy tuck to restore abdominal contour after pregnancy or weight changes.

Gynecomastia surgery to restore a masculine chest contour with natural-looking results.

Breast lift and breast reduction to improve comfort, balance, and proportion.

Body contouring after weight loss to address areas of excess skin and refine shape.

Patients who prefer less invasive care can also explore non-surgical options such as injectables, skin rejuvenation lasers, and non-invasive fat reduction. For a complete list of available treatments, visit the plastic surgery page.

A Patient-Centered Approach

Recognition in national rankings reflects more than technical skill; it also highlights a commitment to patient-centered care. Dr. Doherty places emphasis on:

Personalized consultations : Understanding each patient’s goals, lifestyle, and comfort level before recommending a procedure.

Safety and education : Providing clear information about benefits, risks, and recovery timelines so patients can make confident decisions.

Natural-looking results: A philosophy that prioritizes balance and harmony over exaggerated changes.

By combining surgical expertise with individualized care, Dr. Doherty has built long-lasting relationships with his patients, many of whom return for ongoing treatments or refer friends and family.

Boston and Chestnut Hill Locations

Dr. Doherty welcomes patients at two convenient offices in the Greater Boston area:

Boston Office

69 Newbury Street, 5th Floor

Boston, MA 02116

Phone: (617) 404-1272

Learn more about the Boston office

Chestnut Hill Office

27 Boylston Street, Suite 160

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Phone: (617) 675-5590

Learn more about the Chestnut Hill office

Both offices are designed to provide a welcoming environment with modern facilities and state-of-the-art technology. Patients can contact the practice online to schedule consultations at either location.

About Dr. Sean Doherty

Dr. Sean T. Doherty, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon serving patients across Greater Boston. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. His professional memberships include The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the Massachusetts Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Doherty completed his undergraduate studies at Columbia University (BA, Art History/Pre-Med) and earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. He trained in General Surgery at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Chief Resident 2004-2005) and completed Plastic Surgery residency at Lahey Clinic (Chief Resident 2006-2007), followed by dedicated fellowship training in laser and cosmetic surgery. He has been in practice in the Boston area since 2008.

He provides a full spectrum of aesthetic care, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, facial rejuvenation, and non-surgical treatments. Dr. Doherty maintains hospital affiliations with St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, New England Baptist Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center – Needham, which support comprehensive and safe patient care when procedures require an accredited facility.

Why This Recognition Matters for Patients

Choosing a plastic surgeon is a deeply personal decision. National awards such as “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons” provide patients with additional tools for evaluating their options. While recognition is not the only factor in making a decision, it highlights surgeons who have demonstrated expertise, professionalism, and strong outcomes across multiple years.

For patients in the Boston area considering procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction, or a tummy tuck, knowing that Dr. Doherty has been recognized nationally for three years in a row can bring added peace of mind.

Looking Ahead

With recognition in 2023, 2024, and now 2025, Dr. Doherty’s inclusion on the list underscores his ongoing dedication to excellence. As patient preferences evolve and new technologies emerge, his practice continues to adapt while maintaining the highest standards of safety and personalized care.

Patients seeking more information about Dr. Doherty’s practice, surgical specialties, or treatment options can visit the official website.

