Dr. Sacha Obaid Named Among 2026 Best Doctors in Collin County

Peer-selected ‘Top Doctors’ recognition highlights patient-centered plastic surgery care for breast and body contouring procedures

Dr. Sacha Obaid of North Texas Plastic Surgery has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Doctors in Collin County by D Magazine .

This peer-selected honor identifies top doctors in the region through nominations and voting by fellow esteemed members of the local medical community. D Magazine contacts thousands of local physicians each year for confidential ballots, tallies votes, and vets results through an independent panel of physicians to finalize the list. This year marks a return to the list for Dr. Obaid, who has previously been recognized with the honor.

Dr. Obaid, a board-certified plastic surgeon, leads North Texas Plastic Surgery with locations in Plano , Frisco , Southlake, Dallas, and Fort Worth. His work primarily focuses on breast and body contouring procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lifts, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

“Being selected as one of the Best Doctors in Collin County is an immense honor,” said Dr. Sacha Obaid, founder of North Texas Plastic Surgery. “It represents the trust and respect I’ve earned from my colleagues, and I am profoundly thankful.”

North Texas Plastic Surgery provides surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic services to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with emphasis on advanced techniques and patient consultations.

For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com or Dr. Obaid’s D Magazine directory profile at https://directory.dmagazine.com/doctors/sacha-obaid-md/ .

About North Texas Plastic Surgery

Founded in October 2007 by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sacha Obaid, North Texas Plastic Surgery offers advanced cosmetic procedures and continues to raise the standard by providing the latest in medical aesthetic solutions. North Texas Plastic Surgery serves Collin County and the greater Dallas, Texas, area by offering a variety of procedures, including breast augmentation, body contouring (such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers), facial plastic surgery, and Med Spa treatments. For more information, visit www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com .

Media contact

Sacha Obaid, M.D.

817-416-8080

https://www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE: North Texas Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire