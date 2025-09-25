Dr. Ran Rubinstein Explains His Sculptra Approach to Natural Volume Restoration

By combining experience in facial anatomy with advanced Sculptra injection strategies, Dr. Ran Rubinstein helps patients achieve gradual, long-lasting improvements in contour, skin quality, and facial harmony.

At Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, Dr. Ran Rubinstein is known for combining artistry with advanced medical training to create results that are both effective and natural-looking. One treatment that exemplifies his approach is Sculptra, a collagen-stimulating injectable that restores youthful volume gradually and subtly. With offices in Montvale, NJ and Newburgh, NY, as well as a dedicated aesthetic training center, Dr. Rubinstein provides both patient care and professional education on the safe, effective use of injectables. His specialized method of injecting Sculptra emphasizes natural lift, balanced facial structure, and long-term collagen renewal, setting it apart from conventional filler techniques.

Why Sculptra Stands Out Among Injectable Treatments

Sculptra is not a typical dermal filler. While traditional fillers immediately add volume by placing a gel beneath the skin, Sculptra works differently. It is composed of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), a biocompatible substance that stimulates the body’s natural collagen production over time. Rather than producing an instant change, it gradually restores volume, with improvements continuing for months after treatment.

Patients often describe the results as more subtle and long-lasting compared to hyaluronic acid fillers. Once collagen has been rebuilt, the effects typically last two years or longer. This makes Sculptra especially appealing for individuals seeking a steady, natural-looking improvement rather than an instantaneous transformation.

Dr. Rubinstein’s Specialized Technique

Many physicians use Sculptra primarily in broad areas such as the cheeks or jawline. Dr. Rubinstein, however, applies a more refined method based on two decades of experience and a detailed understanding of facial anatomy. His technique involves strategic placement of small amounts of Sculptra in supportive structures of the face, particularly along ligaments and in deeper fat compartments.

By targeting these key areas, Dr. Rubinstein achieves multiple goals simultaneously:

Lift and support – Placing Sculptra near the cheek and temple ligaments provides upward support, which reduces the appearance of folds and sagging.

Under-eye rejuvenation – Carefully treating the SOOF (sub-orbicularis oculi fat) layer beneath the eye helps diminish hollows and reduce the appearance of puffiness.

Skin tightening – Collagen stimulation improves skin quality and thickness, contributing to a firmer, more youthful appearance over time.

Balanced results – By avoiding overfilling the central face, Dr. Rubinstein’s method prevents the heavy, unnatural look that can occur when too much volume is placed directly under folds.

This measured approach allows patients to maintain their natural facial expressions while benefiting from gradual rejuvenation.

Areas Commonly Treated with Sculptra

Dr. Rubinstein tailors every treatment plan to the individual, but the most common areas he addresses with Sculptra include:

Temples, to restore volume loss and subtly lift the brow and cheek

Cheeks, to provide structure and correct flattening with age

Under-eye area, to soften hollows and smooth transitions

Nasolabial folds, to reduce deep creases without overfilling

Jawline, to create definition and counteract early jowling

Pyriform aperture (base of the nose), to improve nasolabial folds and narrow the appearance of the nose

By combining multiple injection sites in a single session, he creates an overall refreshed and harmonious effect.

Who Is an Ideal Candidate?

Sculptra is best suited for patients who:

Notice gradual volume loss in the face

Prefer a natural, progressive change rather than instant results

Want longer-lasting improvement than hyaluronic acid fillers typically provide

Are comfortable with a treatment that takes several months to fully reveal its benefits

Younger patients sometimes use Sculptra to maintain skin thickness and delay signs of aging, while older patients may choose it to restore more significant volume loss. Since results depend on the body’s collagen response, each individual’s outcome is unique.

Treatment Experience and Timeline

A typical session begins with consultation and mapping of the face to identify the best injection points. Dr. Rubinstein uses fine needles to deliver small amounts of Sculptra in precise locations. Most treatments last approximately 30 minutes.

Unlike traditional fillers, which produce immediate changes, Sculptra works gradually. Patients may notice an initial plumping effect due to water in the solution, but this fades within days as the material integrates. Collagen stimulation begins shortly afterward, with results developing over several months.

For most individuals, a series of three sessions spaced 6 to 8 weeks apart provides optimal improvement. Once collagen has fully rebuilt, results typically last more than two years. Results are best maintained with a single treatment performed annually.

Combining Sculptra with Other Procedures

Sculptra is often part of a larger, personalized treatment plan. Dr. Rubinstein frequently combines it with complementary procedures to achieve comprehensive rejuvenation. These may include:

Dermal fillers – Used alongside Sculptra for targeted areas requiring immediate correction, such as lips, chin or fine lines

Botox® or other neuromodulators – To smooth dynamic wrinkles in the forehead, glabella, and crow’s feet

Laser treatments – To improve skin texture, tone, and surface irregularities while Sculptra addresses deeper structural concerns

Surgical procedures – For patients seeking more dramatic lifting, Sculptra can enhance and prolong surgical outcomes

This integrated approach allows Dr. Rubinstein to address both structural and surface-level concerns in a balanced, natural way.

Results Patients Can Expect

Because Sculptra stimulates the body’s own collagen, results appear gradually and look very natural. Improvements typically include:

Fuller cheeks with restored contour

Reduced hollowness under the eyes

Softer nasolabial folds and marionette lines

More defined jawline with reduced jowling

Smoother skin texture from new collagen

For patients curious about outcomes, the practice provides a before and after gallery showing real treatment results.

Safety and Longevity

Sculptra has been widely studied and used for decades, with an excellent safety record when applied by trained professionals. As with all injectables, side effects are possible, but they are generally mild and temporary-such as swelling, redness, or tenderness at injection sites.

The longevity of results sets Sculptra apart. Because the treatment rebuilds the body’s own collagen, the improvements last longer than most fillers. Patients often maintain results for over two years, making it one of the most cost-effective options for long-term volume restoration.

Training and Education

Beyond patient care, Dr. Rubinstein contributes to the field by training other providers in advanced injection techniques. Through Rubinstein Aesthetic Training in Montvale, NJ, he teaches practitioners how to use Sculptra safely and effectively, with a focus on natural results.

This dual role as physician and educator underscores his commitment to improving standards in aesthetic medicine and ensuring patients benefit from safe, refined techniques.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. With over two decades of experience, he is recognized for his expertise in both surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation. His practice combines advanced techniques with a patient-centered approach, emphasizing safety, natural results, and long-term outcomes.

Restoring Youthful Balance with Dr. Rubinstein

Sculptra represents a unique way to restore youthful facial volume by stimulating the body’s natural collagen production. Through a refined, anatomy-based technique, Dr. Ran Rubinstein has developed a method that provides natural, long-lasting results while avoiding the pitfalls of overfilling. His approach demonstrates how thoughtful placement, patient education, and ongoing training can create results that are both subtle and transformative.

For patients in New Jersey and New York considering volume restoration, Sculptra offers a gradual, lasting solution-and in the hands of an experienced physician like Dr. Rubinstein, it can provide a refreshed appearance that looks entirely one’s own.

