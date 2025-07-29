Dr. Linda Anegawa Joins Tonum Health as Chief Medical Advisor

Renowned Physician-Leader Brings 20+ Years of Expertise in Metabolic Health, Obesity Care, and Clinical Innovation to Lead Medical Strategy at Tonum Health

Tonum Health, a developer of science-backed natural supplements for cognitive performance, weight loss, and metabolic health is proud to announce that Linda Anegawa, M.D., FACP, has joined the company as Chief Medical Advisor.

Dr. Anegawa brings over 20 years of clinical and leadership experience to Tonum Health. In her new role, she will guide the company’s medical strategy across Tonum’s expanding product portfolio. Dr. Anegawa will also spearhead clinical research initiatives and lead efforts to educate both consumers and practitioners on the role of research-backed natural therapies in long-term wellness.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Anegawa to our team,” said Lance Converse, CEO of Tonum Health. “Her rare blend of medical expertise, entrepreneurial insight, and passion for metabolic and cognitive health aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with research-driven, natural solutions.”

“I’m thrilled to work with Tonum Health and collaborate with a scientific team committed to innovation with integrity,” said Dr. Anegawa. “Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar in natural health-developing science-backed solutions that support long-term wellbeing.”

In addition to her role as an advisor, Dr. Anegawa is known as an award-winning physician-educator and trailblazer in obesity care, earning widespread recognition as a leading authority in metabolic health. She previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Noom, where she shaped the company’s clinical vision and strategy. Dr. Anegawa is also the founder of a consulting firm that delivers advisory and leadership services to high-growth companies in digital health, nutrition, and wellness. Board Certified in Obesity Medicine and Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Anegawa is the author of the Amazon bestseller Not Another Keto Book: The Obesity Medicine Solution. Dr. Anegawa resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her family.

About Tonum Health

Founded in 2018, Tonum Health, a division of Prostasis, develops natural supplements rooted in rigorous scientific research to help promote weight loss, metabolic balance and healthy cognitive performance and resilience. With a team of pharmaceutical researchers and wellness experts, Tonum is reshaping the way individuals take control of their long-term health – naturally. Learn more at www.tonum.com

