Dr. Gina Acosta Potter Calls for Stronger Community Support Systems in Education

Superintendent Featured in New Spotlight Interview Urges Action to Strengthen Student and Family Support Networks

Veteran educator and Superintendent Dr. Gina Acosta Potter is using her newly released feature interview to call for stronger, community-driven support systems in public education. Drawing on nearly 30 years of experience from classroom teaching to district leadership, Potter is urging educators, families, local organizations, and policymakers to work together to close long-standing educational gaps.

In the interview, Potter reflects on her career and the lessons she has learned while serving some of California’s most diverse and economically challenged communities. Now, she is using her platform to advocate for broader action.

“Schools cannot do this work alone,” Potter states. “Strong communities create strong classrooms, and when students face barriers outside of school, we have to surround them with a robust ecosystem of support.”

Addressing a Growing Need

Potter’s call comes at a time when many districts are reporting increasing needs among students. According to recent data:

More than 1.1 million or 18.6% students in California live in poverty.

Nearly 1 in 5 or 19% of students statewide is an English learner.

Research from the Learning Policy Institute shows that students with access to wraparound services have improved attendance, higher academic performance, and better long-term outcomes.

“These numbers are not just statistics. They represent children who deserve every chance to succeed,” Potter says. “When we build community partnerships, we are building stability for families and giving students the tools they need to thrive.” A testament to her school district’s building of a remarkable multi-layered ecosystem of support is the California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award that they won in 2025 for community partnerships.

A Career Rooted in Service

Throughout the feature article, Potter shares stories from her three decades in education, including her early years as a teacher and her later work leading districtwide initiatives. She emphasizes that the biggest turning point in her leadership was understanding how deeply community conditions affect student learning.

“When a family is facing housing insecurity or food instability, academics become secondary,” she explains. “This is why partnerships with nonprofits, local agencies, and state and federal legislative leadership are so critical.”

Her leadership in districts with high rates of poverty and vibrantly diverse student populations reinforced her belief that equity must remain the center of every decision. “Our amazing team of educators focused on equity because it aligns with the building of a robust ecosystem of support for student success,” she notes in the interview.

What Communities Can Do Today

Potter’s message to the public is not about policy alone. It is about people coming together as a unified team to create meaningful change for students, their families, and to lift up an entire community.

“Anyone can support public schools,” she says. “You can volunteer. You can serve as a substitute. You can connect families with resources. You can advocate for equitable school funding. You can send a note of gratitude to your child’s teacher and the school team of educators who dedicate their lives to serving students. These steps matter more than people realize.”

She encourages residents to learn about local needs, support youth-focused community groups, and stay engaged with school initiatives. “Real impact happens when communities and schools work hand in hand,” Potter adds.

A Call to Action

Potter’s feature profile highlights not only her career but the urgent need to strengthen the ecosystem of support around schools. With many districts continuing to face resource gaps, educator shortages, and post-pandemic recovery challenges, she hopes the interview will motivate others to join the effort.

“My message is simple,” she says. “Every student deserves the conditions to learn and thrive. We can all play a part in helping students’ achieve their dreams of lifelong success.”

