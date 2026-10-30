Dr. Andrea Joy Smith Shares Holiday Dental Health Tips for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s

Sacramento dentist offers practical guidance to help families maintain healthy smiles throughout the holiday season

Dr. Andrea Joy Smith, dentist and dental educator, is sharing practical dental health tips to help individuals and families protect their teeth during Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s celebrations. Her recommendations address common seasonal challenges, including increased sugar consumption, holiday treats, and disruptions to daily oral hygiene routines.

“Enjoying your favorite holiday treats doesn’t mean you have to compromise your dental health,” says Dr. Smith. “A few mindful choices and a consistent oral hygiene routine can help protect your teeth and gums throughout the holiday season.”

Halloween: Managing Candy Consumption

Dr. Smith encourages families to make informed choices about Halloween candy and maintain consistent oral hygiene habits.

Choose treats wisely. Chocolate generally clears the mouth more easily than sticky caramels and gummies.

Chocolate generally clears the mouth more easily than sticky caramels and gummies. Limit frequent snacking. Enjoy candy in moderation rather than grazing throughout the day.

Enjoy candy in moderation rather than grazing throughout the day. Drink water. Water helps rinse away food particles after eating sweets.

Water helps rinse away food particles after eating sweets. Maintain oral hygiene. Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and floss once a day.

Thanksgiving: Protecting Teeth During Holiday Meals

With traditional holiday dishes, desserts, and sweetened beverages on the menu, Dr. Smith recommends moderation and mindful eating habits.

Enjoy sweets in moderation. Limit frequent consumption of desserts and sugary foods.

Limit frequent consumption of desserts and sugary foods. Choose water between meals. Water helps clear food particles and supports saliva’s natural cleansing action.

Water helps clear food particles and supports saliva’s natural cleansing action. Include nutrient-rich foods. Balance holiday favorites with vegetables, lean proteins, and other nutritious options.

Balance holiday favorites with vegetables, lean proteins, and other nutritious options. Maintain daily oral care. Continue brushing and flossing throughout the holiday weekend.

Christmas: Maintaining Healthy Habits

Dr. Smith advises families to remain mindful of sugar exposure and protect their teeth during Christmas celebrations and holiday travel.

Limit sugary treats. Enjoy cookies and other sweets with meals rather than throughout the day.

Enjoy cookies and other sweets with meals rather than throughout the day. Avoid chewing hard candy. Hard treats can crack teeth or damage fillings and crowns.

Hard treats can crack teeth or damage fillings and crowns. Choose water over sugary drinks. Reduce frequent exposure to soda and sweetened beverages.

Reduce frequent exposure to soda and sweetened beverages. Pack dental essentials. Bring a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, and floss when traveling.

New Year’s: Prioritizing Oral Health

As the year comes to a close, Dr. Smith encourages individuals to make preventive dental care part of their plans for the year ahead.

Schedule regular dental checkups. Routine examinations help identify potential problems early.

Routine examinations help identify potential problems early. Replace worn toothbrushes. Frayed bristles can make effective cleaning more difficult.

Frayed bristles can make effective cleaning more difficult. Commit to daily flossing. Clean between teeth to remove plaque and food debris.

Clean between teeth to remove plaque and food debris. Address dental concerns. Seek professional evaluation for persistent tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums, or dental discomfort.

Dr. Smith emphasizes that consistent oral hygiene, mindful dietary choices, and preventive dental care remain important throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Learn more about Dr. Smith:

Website: www.DrAndreaJoySmith.com

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/@DrandreaJoySmith

X: https://www.x.com/DrandreaSmith

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DrandreaSmith

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drandreajoysmith

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drandreajoysmith

About Dr. Andrea Joy Smith

Dr. Andrea Joy Smith, DDS, DICOI, DIAMDI, is a dentist, educator, and dental implantology professional with more than 30 years of experience in dentistry. In addition to her clinical practice, she teaches and mentors dental professionals in clinical techniques and patient care.

Media Contact:

Vincent Lee Smith

Vincent@VSNewsNetwork.com

SOURCE: Dr. Andrea Joy Smith, DDS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire