Dr. Adrian Wilkins Named Florence 1 Schools Assistant Principal of the Year

South Florence High School administrator surprised by district leadership, staff, and students

Florence 1 Schools today announced that Dr. Adrian Wilkins, an administrator at South Florence High School, has been named the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Wilkins was surprised with the award on Monday afternoon by district leadership, staff, students, and his family during a celebration featuring the Bruin Marching Band.

To those who work alongside Wilkins at South Florence High School, the announcement was well deserved.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to work alongside a Dr. Wilkins,” said South Florence Principal Kristen Cue. “He reminds us that being an educator is about so much more than the role printed on a job description. It is about the lives we touch, the people we lift, and the difference we make when no one is watching. South Florence is better because of him, and we are incredibly fortunate to call him one of our own. Dr. Wilkins does not just wear many hats. He wears them with heart, humility, and an unwavering commitment to our students, our staff, and our school.”

Wilkins joined the administrative team at South Florence in 2022, quickly becoming an integral part of the school, serving as the AP of Science Instruction, Dual Credit School Level Coordinator, Transportation Manager, Teacher Effectiveness Co-Chair, and Graduation Co-Chair, while also overseeing the custodial team.

“Dr. Wilkins represents the very best of school leadership in Florence 1 Schools,” said Gregory Hall, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education. “The success of South Florence High School is due in part to the outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment he brings to the school each day. He is deeply invested in the growth and success of students and staff. We are incredibly proud to see his impact and service recognized as the District Assistant Principal of the Year.”

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About Florence 1 Schools

Florence 1 Schools serves students across Florence County, South Carolina, committed to providing top-quality education, innovative career pathways, and holistic student support. For more information, visit www.f1s.org.

Media Contact: Melissa Rollins

Phone: (843) 758-6037

Email: marketing@f1s.org

SOURCE: Florence 1 Schools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire