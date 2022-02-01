DPA Showcases Live Performance Benefits of 2017 Shotgun Microphone at NAMM 2024

Newest Mic Captures Authentic, High-clarity Sound for Live Musical Performances

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, DECEMBER 11, 2023 ― DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality miking solutions, will highlight its new 2017 Shotgun Microphone at the 2024 NAMM Show (Booth 17911). Designed to capture authentic sound with high directivity, clarity and consistency, the DPA 2017 excels in challenging live performance scenarios. With its durable design and ability to withstand any environment or extreme application, DPA’s newest solution is ideal for live events such as theater performances or outdoor festivals. The 2017 will also be available for live demos at DPA’s Mobile Listening Studio, located at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage.

“Built to stand out from the crowd, the 2017 supports audio professionals in the music and live events industries by hitting every check box: optimized pickup for live performances, leading acoustical properties and reliable, durable construction,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President, Marketing, DPA Microphones. “DPA consistently pushes the barrier of innovation, and the 2017 is no exception. We look forward to sharing this new solution with visitors to our NAMM booth and giving live demos at our Mobile Listening Studio.”

Measuring just 184mm (7.24 inches) in length, the 2017 offers impressive technological features in a compact form. Designed to be a dedicated, optimized live sound or broadcast microphone, the 2017’s durability, ease of use and leading acoustical properties allow it to capture the energy of any event while providing exceptional value for professionals. Its focused versatility means the 2017 performs well in a theatre or concert setting on a FOH boom or fly bar or as a crowd pickup for in-ear monitoring during live musical performances.

Designed to endure extreme weather and mechanical impact, the 2017 will hold up to travel and repeated use in harsh environments — meaning it will stand the test of concert touring and music festivals. This includes humid conditions and direct rain showers; dry, arid environments; temperatures up to 113°F (45°C) or as low as -40°F (-40°C). With a consistent ability to easily withstand the effects of moisture, the 2017 ensures that any musical event can go live with incredible sound, no matter the setting or forecast.

Featuring a specifically designed capsule that is perfectly paired with a cutting-edge interference tube and microphone grid, the 2017 offers outstanding performance, both on- and off-axis. It has a high degree of off-axis rejection, which permits the main source to stand out. This heavily attenuated off-axis audio is authentic and extremely usable for mixing into the entire soundscape.

Audio professionals can now pick up accurate, clean sounds from even the most minute sources—the clapping hands of a musician or a singer’s voice against a loud crowd, as well as loud, ambient audio when preferred. For quieter environments, such as acoustic shows or operas, the 2017’s low self-noise promises just as excellent a performance, even in the presence of many open microphones.

For more information, visit www.dpamicrophones.com/2017. Find DPA Microphones at the 2024 NAMM Show at Booth 17911 or visit the DPA Mobile Listening Studio at the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage to hear the brand’s esteemed mics in action.