DPA N-Series and Wisycom IEMs Anchor the British Music Embassy at SXSW

AUSTIN, JUNE 10, 2026 ― For engineers working live sound at SXSW, reliability is everything. Stages are tight, schedules move at breakneck speed and no two artists arrive with the same setup. With back-to-back changeovers and crowded RF conditions from multiple stages operating simultaneously in the heart of downtown Austin, audio teams need systems that can deliver under pressure. This year, at the festival’s British Music Embassy (BME), one constant quietly anchored the chaos behind the scenes: DPA Microphones and Wisycom solutions.

DPA’s new N-Series Digital Wireless Mic System and Wisycom’s MPR50 IEM Receiver provided the backbone for the showcase, helping maintain exceptional audio quality and rock-solid RF performance throughout the festival’s demanding schedule. The wireless systems were complemented by DPA 2028 and 2024 Vocal Microphones, which shared the stage alongside the DPA DLK4002 Live Microphone kit and collectively provided a versatile collection of solutions for every performance throughout the week.

Deployed across two closely positioned stages, the setup featured multiple simultaneous wireless microphones and in-ear monitor mixes. SXSW BME Monitor Engineer Steve Davies, who has spent nearly two decades using DPA products through his company, Subfrantic, for which he is Managing Director, welcomed the opportunity to put both platforms through the relentless, real-world pace of SXSW.

“There were a lot of challenges in central Austin, especially as we were running two stages in very close proximity with multiple sets of radio mics and IEMs happening simultaneously,” says Davies. “Using the DPA N-Series and Wisycom IEM system in that environment was fantastic; it really showed how solid and reliable they are.”

For Davies, one of the biggest standouts was the simplicity and consistency that the DPA N-Series provided for his workflow. “The uniformity of sound across different channels was exactly what I wanted,” he continues. “There are many great radio mic systems on the market at the moment, and I would say N-Series, is right up there in terms of sonic performance. This was further aided by the DPA microphone capsules it was designed to work with.”

Complementing the wireless microphone system, the Wisycom IEM solutions delivered dependable monitoring performance throughout the showcase. “We experienced no dropouts,” Davies adds. “They were solid and reliable, and they sounded great.”

While DPA Regional Sales Manager Nick Mariano handled setup and frequency coordination for the event, Davies notes that the systems contributed to a smooth workflow. “From our end, the DPA N-Series and Wisycom IEM solutions were easy to use and gave us confidence throughout the event,” continues Davies. “That level of reliability and ease of operation is exactly what you want in a festival environment like SXSW.”

This consistency resonated into the microphones as well. “At the BME, there are so many artists performing that there are always a few curveballs thrown at us,” says Davies. “Having the DLK4002 kit meant that nothing took us by surprise. The wide variety of mics and especially the mounting options for the 4099 Instrument Mics gave us the tools we needed to make sure everything was handled with ease.”

Inside the venue, audiences experienced a variety of genres and acts, all with the same audio quality and clarity. Night after night, the 2024 capsules held their ground. “DPA has built its reputation on the dependability and uniformity of their sound quality,” he says. “It’s what I expected to walk into and it’s exactly what I got. On small, loud festival stages, feedback can feel like a lurking disaster, but I was very pleasantly surprised by the feedback rejection on some of the newer vocal mics though — the 2024s were spot on.

“The uniformity of each capsule meant I had to do very little with the EQ to get the vocals loud and clear. That consistency makes a massive difference when you’re moving that quickly. We are very grateful to DPA and Nick for their help and support this year.”

Across the venue, BME Production Director Ant Forbes watched the week unfold from a wider perspective. For years, the showcase had worked with other microphone partners, but the transition to DPA brought a renewed sense of confidence to the production team. “We were very excited to work with DPA this year,” he says. “They truly excelled in every department.”