DPA Microphones Acquires Austrian Audio

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, JANUARY 13, 2025 — DPA Microphones has acquired the majority share of Vienna-based Austrian Audio. Founded in 2017 by former AKG Vienna employees, Austrian Audio builds on that heritage to deliver exquisite, high-quality audio products that are renowned for engineering excellence.

Leveraging over 350 years of combined engineering experience, the mission of the Austrian Audio team is to “Make Passion Heard.” This is accomplished by developing and producing innovative microphones, headphones and audio tools while maintaining a strong connection to the brand’s deep acoustical heritage.

Austrian Audio caught the attention of DPA Microphones with its fast-growing brand, highly skilled team of dedicated engineers and product portfolio that complements DPA’s offerings perfectly. DPA is a leading manufacturer within several Miniature Microphone categories while Austrian Audio has a strong offering of Large Diaphragm Microphones. Both companies address the high end of the market, with DPA positioned at the very top and Austrian Audio offering a wider span in its product range.

Together, the brands provide a broader product range for discerning sound engineers in industries like broadcast, musical, theatre, live events and recording studios. By joining forces, the brands will design and develop sophisticated, professional audio solutions that meet the evolving demands within the acoustical and digital fields, all while prioritizing the user experience.

“Austrian Audio is a rising star for high-end audio solutions, and I am excited to join forces with such a strong team of audio professionals,” says DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “I know that together we can deliver increasingly innovative products and further enhance the service for our customers, which will elevate both brands to new heights. It is impressive to see what Austrian Audio has already achieved in its short lifetime, and we are thrilled to welcome such a competent partner into the family.”

For Martin A. Seidl, Austrian Audio CEO and shareholder, this acquisition is an important step towards the dream of introducing the brand’s high-quality solutions to even more sound engineers worldwide.

“Kalle first approached me at an industry event where both our brands were participating, and I was thrilled,” says Martin Seidl, founder and CEO of Austrian Audio. “To be recognized as a strong and influential brand after only four years in the market was such a great honor for Austrian Audio, and me personally. It is fantastic to have been selected to join forces with such an experienced and globally renowned partner. I very much look forward to what lies ahead for both brands, which are now in a great position to serve the professional audio industry with passionate innovations.”

Austrian Audio is a strong and highly respected brand in the industry. Working in partnership with DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio will continue to develop and manufacture high-quality audio products under its own name in Vienna.

“The ultimate key to a company’s success is the people and the culture,” adds Nielsen. “With Austrian Audio, we get a significant addition of exceptional individuals and a culture of customer-focused innovation. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings.”

Representatives from both companies will be available during the 2025 NAMM Show to discuss this partnership, with DPA Microphones located at Booth 18206 and Austrian Audio at Booth 16102.