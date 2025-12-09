DoorifyMLS Partners with CubiCasa to Advance the Mission of Putting a Floor Plan on Every Listing

Partnership empowers DoorifyMLS members with easy floor plan creation tools and access to a local marketplace of active real estate photographers

CubiCasa, the global leader in real estate floor plan and virtual tour creation technology, today announced a new partnership with DoorifyMLS, a forward-thinking multiple listing service known for its innovative approach to modern real estate tools. Through this collaboration, DoorifyMLS subscribers will now have access to CubiCasa’s fast, mobile-based floor plan scanning technology, helping agents create richer listings and deliver a better experience for consumers.

This partnership represents another significant step forward in CubiCasa’s mission to put a Floor Plan on Every Listing (FPOEL) in the United States. With more MLSs recognizing the value of including floor plans as a standard listing feature, the industry continues to move toward greater transparency and higher-quality content for homebuyers and sellers alike.

“At DoorifyMLS, we’re always looking for innovative ways to help our subscribers stay ahead of the curve,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of DoorifyMLS. “Partnering with CubiCasa gives our agents access to a simple, reliable tool that improves the quality of every listing and delivers the kind of detailed property information that today’s consumers expect. We’re proud to take this step in helping shape the future of real estate content.”

With this integration, DoorifyMLS subscribers can generate professional-grade floor plans in just minutes using only a smartphone. Agents who use CubiCasa can also add optional CubiCasa Tour™ virtual walkthroughs to enhance their listings even further, creating a more interactive and informative experience for potential buyers.

“Working with DoorifyMLS has been an incredible experience. Their leadership team is among the most forward-thinking in the industry,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “They truly understand how important it is to empower agents with tools that create more engaging listings and deliver what consumers want most – clear, accurate information about a home’s layout and flow. This partnership helps accelerate progress toward our shared goal of bringing a floor plan to every listing in America.”

The collaboration between CubiCasa and DoorifyMLS adds to the growing number of MLSs joining the Floor Plan movement. With more than 120 MLS partnerships already in place and CubiCasa technology now featured on one in three new listings in the U.S., the momentum behind floor plan adoption continues to accelerate.

About DoorifyMLS

Doorify MLS is the operating system for around 14,000 Real Estate Brokers, Appraisers, Home Inspectors, and Property Managers in five REALTOR® Associations in a 16-County Area around the Research Triangle, North Carolina. Doorify’s mission of advancing equity, supporting community, and delivering excellence promotes a progressive future in real estate. By providing seamless access to a robust real estate market and stewarding reliable, accurate data that’s increasingly valuable in its size and powerful to its communities, Doorify MLS works to support its subscribers and consumers effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit doorifymls.com.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global leader in real estate technology, providing innovative mobile scanning solutions that enable the creation of accurate floor plans and virtual tours with just a smartphone. With more than 4 million floor plans delivered, CubiCasa is driving the movement to place a floor plan on every listing, empowering MLSs, agents, photographers, and consumers with better property information.

