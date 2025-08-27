doola Launches the First AI Co-Founder for Global E-Commerce Founders: The Fastest Path From U.S. Formation to First Sale

doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box™ for global e-commerce entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of its AI Co-Founder, the first intelligent business partner that cuts founders’ back-office work from hours per week to minutes. With this launch, e-commerce entrepreneurs can now get from idea to first sale faster and automate the complex operations of scaling a U.S. business.

doola AI Co-Founder



Solving the $6 Trillion E-Commerce Paradox

Global e-commerce sales are projected to surpass $6 trillion in 2025. While starting a Shopify or Amazon store takes minutes, running one remains a major hurdle. Founders juggle compliance deadlines, tax filings, banking setup, and bookkeeping, often without local expertise. doola’s AI Co-Founder removes that burden by integrating these functions into one intelligent platform that proactively guides each founder’s next step.

What AI Co-Founder Delivers Today

Unlike generic chatbots, AI Co-Founder is built for e-commerce entrepreneurs and automates tasks that usually drain founders’ time:

Banking & Payments: Helps founders globally set up U.S. accounts and Shopify Payments quickly.

Compliance & Filings: Tracks state deadlines and fees, sending reminders before obligations are due.

Bookkeeping & Accounting: Advises on accounting methods and expense categorization to keep your books clean.

U.S. Tax Guidance: Explains filing requirements based on a founder’s home country and U.S. business structure.

Arjun Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of doola, said: “E-Commerce entrepreneurs don’t want 10 browser tabs and five service providers. They want one trusted partner who gets it done. AI Co-Founder is that partner; never sleeps and is available 24/7, fluent in 175+ countries’ unique challenges, and getting smarter with every interaction. doola is not a formation service; we’re an AI Business-in-a-Box™ for E-Commerce. Our AI Co-Founder is our first step toward an intelligent, agentic, automated back-office that works for you, so you can focus on what you do best while doola handles the rest.”

Tommy Castellano, CEO and Founder of Kyvo, said: “Running an e-commerce brand is a 24/7 job. doola already saves me hours on bookkeeping, but the new AI Co-Founder is a game-changer. Automating compliance, tax prep and having knowledge at my fingertips means I can get back to focusing on my product and customers.”

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said: “doola’s AI Co-Founder redefines what it means to support global entrepreneurs. It’s not just about offering services – it’s about delivering intelligence, personalization, and peace of mind. doola has built the infrastructure layer for global entrepreneurship. Now they’re adding intelligence and agentic automation.”

Arjun Gandhi, Vice President at Nexus Venture Partners, said: “Founders don’t fail for lack of ambition. They fail because no one shows them the path. AI Co-Founder is the missing guidance layer. By embedding context-aware intelligence directly into the founder journey, doola is building a seamless and personalized experience for starting a company.”

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box™ for global e-commerce entrepreneurs. The platform provides an all-in-one back-end solution including U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account and payment processor access, bookkeeping, tax filings, and compliance. By integrating these complex services, doola empowers founders from over 175 countries to start and scale their U.S. businesses with confidence. doola is backed by $13 million in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and more. Visit www.doola.com.

SOURCE: doola

