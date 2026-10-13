doola Formation API Powers US Company Setup Inside Incorpify’s Multi-Jurisdiction Business Platform

International founders using Incorpify to enter the US market can now form an LLC or C Corporation in all 50 states inside the platform, with the state filing, EIN, registered agent and business address handled through doola’s Formation API

doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box™ solution for global entrepreneurs, has integrated its Formation API into Incorpify, the AI platform founders use to set up and run companies across the US, the GCC and Europe.

A founder who came to Incorpify to enter the US market now has the entity formed inside Incorpify’s own product rather than through a separate incorporation service. doola submits the state filing, obtains the EIN, assigns the registered agent, and provides the business address.

Incorpify is a marquee fast-growing startup providing multi-jurisdiction business-services platform that is embedding doola’s Formation API, following integrations with Ramp, Whop, Naïve and HelloGov.

Each formation placed through Incorpify includes the state business filing, articles of organization, an EIN, a registered agent for the first year, and a business address. The flow covers LLCs and C Corporations, including Delaware C Corps, in all 50 states, for US and non-US founders alike. Annual report filings went live on doola’s API on September 21, 2026 and are available to Incorpify as a recurring add-on.

The founders taking it up are based mostly in Europe and the Middle East, plus startups moving through US accelerator programs. They are coming to the US for the same reasons: a bank account, a payment processor, US customers, a first hire, an investor who will only wire to a US entity. What stands between them and all of it is a company they cannot form from where they are sitting without a lawyer, a filing agent, and several weeks.

Incorpify already handles what comes after the entity. Its platform spans accounting and tax, residency and visas, banking, insurance, payroll and legal, with the stated aim of running a company from one account across three regions. Formation in the US was the gap, and it is the first capability the company chose to source rather than build.

“We believe the next generation of business infrastructure will be built through intelligent coordination. You do not need to recreate every great product in the market. You need to connect the right platforms, professionals, financial institutions, and technologies around the customer. doola has built something exceptional around U.S. company formation, and Incorpify is building the AI operating layer that can connect capabilities like theirs into the broader infrastructure a company needs throughout its lifecycle,” said Luca Rubino, Co-Founder and CEO of Incorpify.

The integration runs on doola’s Partner API. Incorpify is building two surfaces against it: a client-facing dashboard where the founder supplies the business name, state and ownership details, and an internal back office for its own operators. There is no second account for the founder to create and no point at which the flow hands them to a different brand.

“Most of the founders we serve are building from outside the US, and the hard part is almost never the idea. It is getting a real US entity in place so they can bank, get paid, hire, and raise. Incorpify is already with those founders in the markets they are coming from, so putting formation across all 50 states inside their platform lets a founder in Dubai or Milan start a US company in the same place they already run the rest of it,” said Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doola.

doola runs formation state filings with its own in-house teams rather than white-labeling them through a third party, which matters most after the filing is done. A founder who forms in October will need an annual report and a registered agent renewal later, and both stay with the same provider.

Incorpify was co-founded in 2025 by Luca Rubino, CEO, and Kai Schildhauer, COO. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company also operates across the Middle East, with an office in Dubai’s financial district, where it completed its first acquisition of a traditional corporate service provider.

Backed by Plug and Play, Incorpify serves more than 300 B2B clients, ranging from small and medium sized businesses to enterprise customers. The company specializes in supporting founders and businesses expanding between the United States, the Middle East, and Europe, providing the infrastructure and services needed to establish and operate across markets.

A core part of Incorpify’s go to market strategy is its access to founders through the global Plug and Play ecosystem. Incorpify works with several P&P offices and accelerator programs globally, engaging startups early in their journey and supporting them as they expand into new markets. This distribution network is complemented by partnerships with law firms, real estate firms, and other professional service providers, creating a strong and diversified channel for client acquisition.

“Formation is the first step, not the finish line. We have spent six years making US company formation work for founders in 175+ countries, and Incorpify is building the layer that connects everything that comes after it. Together that is one path into the US market and one place to operate once you are in it,” said Mahadevan.

Incorpify is the latest category of platform to put doola formation inside its own product, and each one reaches a different founder.

Ramp covers fintech, for venture-backed startups incorporating as C Corporations.

covers fintech, for venture-backed startups incorporating as C Corporations. Whop covers marketplaces, for creators and merchants forming LLCs.

covers marketplaces, for creators and merchants forming LLCs. Naïve covers AI agents, where the entity is formed by software rather than by a founder clicking through a flow.

covers AI agents, where the entity is formed by software rather than by a founder clicking through a flow. HelloGov covers people renewing a passport or applying for a visa who also want to start and run a US business.

covers people renewing a passport or applying for a visa who also want to start and run a US business. Incorpify covers multi-jurisdiction business services, where the founder is already outside the US and needs the US company to be one part of a company they run across borders.

Platforms interested in adding company formation can reach the doola team .

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box™ for global entrepreneurs, providing an all-in-one back office that includes U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, U.S. business banking and payment processor access, bookkeeping, business tax filings, analytics, and a company formation API. doola has served 25,000+ founders across 175+ countries and is backed by Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, and HubSpot Ventures.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, doola

arjun@doola.com

Related Links:

Website: https://www.doola.com/formation-api/

X: https://x.com/doolaHQ

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@doolahq

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/doolahq

SOURCE: doola

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire