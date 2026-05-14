doola Brings LLC Formation to ChatGPT, Reaching 800M+ Weekly Users

Following its Claude and Replit launch, doola MCP is now live in the largest AI environment on the internet – letting founders form a US LLC inside the same conversation where they research, plan, and write.

doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box™ for global entrepreneurs, today announced that its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration is now live inside ChatGPT. The launch makes doola the only company formation platform available natively across Claude, ChatGPT, and Replit – and brings agentic LLC formation to ChatGPT’s 800+ million weekly users, the largest AI audience on the internet.

The integration lets founders form a US LLC inside a ChatGPT conversation. After a 30-second one-time setup, a user can say “form an LLC using doola,” and ChatGPT walks them through company name, formation state, package selection, Stripe checkout, and post-payment setup – all without leaving the chat. doola handles backend filing, registered agent coordination, and routes the user to their doola dashboard for EIN, banking, and post-formation steps.

ChatGPT is where most founders now begin the journey of starting a company – validating ideas, drafting business plans, writing first landing-page copy, and researching markets. Until today, that journey hit a wall at the moment of formation: founders had to leave the chat, open new tabs, and navigate unfamiliar dashboards. doola’s MCP integration closes that gap.

“ChatGPT is where the next generation of founders is already starting their companies – they just couldn’t finish starting them there,” said Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doola. “The same conversation that helps you decide what to build should be able to register the company that builds it. As of today, it can. Two weeks ago, you couldn’t form a US LLC inside any major AI tool. Today, you can do it inside the three biggest – and we’re not stopping there.”

The ChatGPT launch follows doola’s April 29 introduction of MCP integrations in Claude and Replit, which generated over 225,000+ organic impressions on a single launch post and drove early adoption from founders across 20+ countries in its first week. doola has indicated additional integrations are on the way, with the company building toward what it calls “the full back office of running a US business, inside the AI tools founders already use” – including EIN, US banking, bookkeeping, and tax filing.

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box™ for global e-commerce entrepreneurs. The platform provides an all-in-one back-office solution, including U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account and payment processor access, bookkeeping, business tax filings, business analytics, and a company formation API.

By integrating these complex services, doola empowers founders to start and scale their US businesses with confidence, even without a US Social Security Number. doola is backed by $13M in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO

arjun@doola.com

Related Links:

Website: https://www.doola.com/business-solutions/company-formation-api/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doolaHQ

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@doolahq

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/doolahq

SOURCE: doola

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire