Done Right Roofing Calls for Greater Awareness Around Roof Maintenance

Illinois-based company highlights the risks of roof neglect and urges homeowners to take simple preventative steps

Done Right Roofing, recently featured in a wide-ranging industry Q&A, is using the spotlight to raise awareness about one of the most overlooked aspects of homeownership: roof maintenance. The company warns that waiting too long to inspect or repair a roof often leads to costly and preventable damage.

“Too many people wait until it’s too late,” says founder Tiffany Wasso. “Helping people solve their roofing problems starts with awareness. Small fixes now prevent disasters later.”

The Cost of Roof Neglect

Research shows that nearly 65% of roof replacements could have been avoided with timely maintenance (National Roofing Contractors Association). The Insurance Information Institute notes that wind and hail damage account for almost 40% of home insurance claims in the United States, often tied to weakened or ageing roofs.

“Every roof tells a different story,” Tiffany explains. “But most problems start small – a missing shingle, a clogged gutter – and spiral because they are ignored.”

A Call for Preventative Care

Done Right Roofing is urging homeowners to take basic steps on their own:

Carry out roof inspections twice a year, particularly after storms.

Clear gutters to prevent water back-up.

Replace damaged or missing shingles promptly.

Arrange for a professional roof evaluation every few years.

“Our difference as a company is simple,” Tiffany adds. “We show up when we say we will. Homeowners should take the same approach with their roof: be consistent and don’t put things off.”

Why It Matters Now

With climate change bringing more frequent severe weather, roofs are under greater stress than ever. FEMA data shows that just one inch of water inside a home can cause more than $25,000 in damage. Proactive roof care remains one of the most effective ways to reduce these risks.

“Technology and materials help us,” Tiffany says, “but in the end, it’s consistent care and honest workmanship that make a roof last.”

Call to Action

Done Right Roofing is encouraging residents to take action before problems escalate. Homeowners can start small: clean gutters, check shingles, and schedule seasonal inspections.

“People don’t always need a new roof,” Tiffany concludes. “Sometimes they just need to look after the one they already have. The key is not waiting.”

For more tips and resources, visit the Done Right Roofing blog .

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Done Right Roofing

Founded in 2019 in Bridgeview, Illinois, Done Right Roofing, now located at 4721 S. Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60632, provides residential and commercial roofing services. Licensed and bonded, the company focuses on punctuality, trust, and craftsmanship, serving communities across Illinois with integrity.

Contact:

info@godonerightroofing.com

