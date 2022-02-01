Domestika Creates Online Training Content with Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Fremont, CA – April 20, 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced that online training provider Domestika is creating original content for its ten million users worldwide with a lens to grade workflow based on the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film camera and DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and color correction.

With a catalog of more than 3,000 professionally curated online courses whose production continues to grow annually, Domestika serves as a reference for the online creative education communities. Ranging from illustration to marketing, through design, craft, photography or 3D and animation, the DNA of the business lies in providing professional multi language content geared toward learning through actual practice.

Domestika upgraded its workflow with multiple Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pros to meet its production goals. “We quickly realized following our initial tests that the Super 35 6K sensor with its dual native ISO would deliver the improvement in production values we wanted,” begins Tomás Esteras, director of production at Domestika.

“Furthermore, the integrated ND filters, its Generation 5 Color Science and notable performance over prolonged periods of filming were all crucial factors that made it the right camera for us,” he continues.

The company shoots all of its training courses inhouse. Relying on soundproofed recording studios, experts are invited to share their knowledge and expertise with Domestika’s creative community.

While some productions are adapted to fit course requirements, a typical shoot will rely on a three camera setup. “As a rule, we provide a wide shot combined with a shorter medium shot on the same axis and a top down angle. We can then supplement those with a short side shot, if more detail is needed,” notes Esteras.

Guided learning online relies on a well thought out narrative that is easy to follow. “Finding a lightweight, versatile camera package that didn’t compromise on quality was essential. We typically rate the camera at 1250 ISO and overexpose the image. That ensures sufficient leeway in post to recover details in the blacks and shadows while using the camera’s false color overlays to ensure we don’t clip our highlights,” Esteras reveals.

Given the work’s high volume and fast turnaround nature, most content relies on ProRes 422 HQ for image capture, with Blackmagic RAW used in instances where there is a requirement to reframe in post. Each camera records to an external SSD which is then passed to a RAID 5 hard disk enclosure for later transcoding and backup to a local NAS server.

Domestika has a specialized post production team and workstations running DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and color correction. “On the color front, we’ve equipped each edit bay with its own DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel to make those spaces multifaceted and adaptive to internal needs,” he explains.

“DaVinci Resolve’s performance, coupled with its collaboration capabilities, ensures our editors and colorists can work simultaneously on a project, regardless of how big the project media is,” concludes Esteras. “Keeping it all in one software tool is a game changer. Not only does it speed up delivery, it also ensures we can deliver a better quality finished product.”

