“In a November 23 filing, the Justice Department tells the D.C. Circuit that state-licensed cannabis businesses have ‘no reliance interests in violating federal law’ – directly contradicting the April 2026 Schedule III order that treated those same state systems as valid substitutes for federal oversight,” said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings.

Pharmaceutical developer MMJ International Holdings, Inc. (“MMJ”) today drew attention to a striking legal contradiction in a new federal court filing, where the U.S. Department of Justice admitted that state-licensed marijuana businesses have violated federal law for decades – statements that directly undermine the administration’s own April 2026 marijuana rescheduling order.

A Blunt Admission of Illegality

In a 26-page brief filed today in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in Standard Wellness Utah, LLC v. DEA (Nos. 26-1324, 26-1325), the Justice Department opposed state operators’ emergency request to delay the Drug Enforcement Administration’s November 29 supply-chain deadline. In doing so, the government abandoned the accommodating tone of its spring rescheduling push and described the state cannabis industry in stark legal terms.

The government told the federal appeals court that over the past 30 years, state-authorized marijuana manufacturing and sales “generally violated federal law.” It characterized the petitioning businesses as enterprises “established in buying and selling controlled substances for years without DEA registration under the Controlled Substances Act,” flatly declaring that operators hold “no reliance interests in violating federal law.”

The Justice Department also reasserted the bedrock principle of federal drug enforcement: “The entire point of the Controlled Substances Act is to establish a closed system whereby a controlled substance is handled only by DEA-registrants from its manufacture until it reaches the patient.”

The Seven-Month Reversal

The DOJ’s November 23 filing stands in direct collision with the April 2026 rescheduling order (AG Order No. 6754-2026, 91 Fed. Reg. 22,714), which relied on the exact opposite premise to move marijuana to Schedule III.

Seven months ago, the government concluded that state marijuana programs had built “robust infrastructure for preventing diversion” and demonstrated a “sustained capacity to achieve the public-interest objectives” of federal registration. Based on that finding, the Order allowed state operators who applied within a 60-day window – roughly 2,100 manufacturers, 700 distributors, and 4,300 dispensers, according to today’s filing – to continue operating “as if they had an approved DEA registration” while their applications sit pending.

“The government is talking out of both sides of its mouth,” said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. “In April, the government claimed these state systems were so robust they could substitute for federal DEA registration. Now, facing the D.C. Circuit, the Justice Department admits those exact same businesses were built by violating federal law for decades. Both statements cannot be true, and federal drug policy cannot survive on a contradiction.”

The International Treaty Collision

The DOJ’s brief also exposed a fatal flaw in how the April Order handles patient dispensing. The government reminded the court that regulating marijuana under any schedule requires the United States to uphold its international treaty obligations under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs – specifically, mandates “to require the licensing of manufacturers and distributors, to require prescriptions for dispensing the drugs to patients, [and] to require accurate recordkeeping.”

Yet the April rescheduling order explicitly waives federal prescription requirements, declaring that a state-level “certification or other document” is sufficient to dispense Schedule III marijuana.

“The Justice Department just told a federal appeals court that international law strictly requires prescriptions,” Boise said. “Meanwhile, its own rescheduling order lets dispensaries hand out Schedule III drugs using state medical cards instead. MMJ has been warning the court about this treaty violation since May. The DOJ just proved our point.”

An Order With No Legitimate Medical Impact

Finally, the Justice Department acknowledged a fundamental reality of the rescheduling rollout: “because the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any marijuana products, the rescheduling order’s immediate effect is limited to state-licensed medical marijuana.”

“That admission says it all,” Boise added. “Rescheduling didn’t advance real medicine; its sole real-world effect was handing a federal Schedule III shield to unapproved, state-level dispensaries. MMJ is not anti-marijuana – we are anti-bad science and anti-broken process. Patients deserve standardized, FDA-approved medicines delivered through a closed federal supply chain, exactly as the Justice Department itself just described.”

About MMJ’s Litigation MMJ International Holdings and its subsidiaries are petitioners in consolidated D.C. Circuit litigation directly challenging the legality of the April 2026 rescheduling order (SAM, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice, Nos. 26-1106, 26-1130, and 26-1136). That challenge is distinct from the state operators’ lawsuit regarding DEA’s October 30 supply-chain guidance.

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc. MMJ International Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., is developing investigational pharmaceutical cannabinoid therapies for Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis through strict FDA and DEA regulatory pathways. MMJ has developed a standardized soft-gel capsule for clinical study. MMJ’s investigational drug candidates have not received FDA marketing approval, and their safety and efficacy have not been established through completed clinical trials.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Regulatory and Forward-Looking Notice This release quotes public court filings and federal regulations and includes MMJ’s interpretations of them. Statements in briefs represent the parties’ legal positions and have not been adjudicated. Litigation outcomes are uncertain.

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

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