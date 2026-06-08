DL Holdings’ Fourth “Victoria Harbour Night Talk”: The AI Wave: Global Investment & Hong Kong Opportunities

HONG KONG, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Fourth “Victoria Harbour Night Talk” concluded successfully on June 5 at Cloud 39, The Henderson, Central, Hong Kong. The event was hosted by DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK), with Antalpha, Soochow Securities (Hong Kong), C Capital, and ME as co-hosts. Nearly 400 investors, family office clients, global financial institution partners, academic experts, and media representatives gathered to focus on the AI Wave: Global Investment & Hong Kong Opportunities.

In his opening remarks, Andy Chen, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of DL Holdings Group, drew on the industrial revolutions of history as a parallel, noting that the current AI wave will bring profound changes to social structures and commercial opportunities. He encouraged the industry to ride the wave and seize this historic opportunity, setting an ambitious and forward-looking tone for the entire forum.

1. Forum Insights: The AI Shock and the Reconstruction of Digital Finance

The forum centered on two core themes: the impact of AI on traditional finance, and the reconstruction of digital financial models. It provided a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities as AI moves from technological breakthrough to real-world implementation, as well as the innovative pathways through which digital finance — supported by policy and regulation — is reshaping the rules of the industry.

The first panel, themed “AI Awakening: Challengers in the Financial Industry,” was moderated by Dr. Li Chen, CEO of Soochow Securities (Hong Kong). Professor Jian Guo, a nationally distinguished expert and Executive President of the Institute for Data and Decision Analytics (IDEA) at the Greater Bay Area, delivered the keynote address. He noted that AI models are becoming increasingly intelligent, and this growing intelligence is opening new pathways for wealth creation. The most representative technological paradigm is the “end-to-end” model, which trains directly toward the ultimate objective of maximizing the Sharpe ratio, eliminating error accumulation at intermediate steps and fundamentally transforming the logic of traditional quantitative investing.

Subsequently, Ben Cheng, CEO of C Capital; Stephen Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of YF Life Insurance; Yuanchun Xu, CEO of Xiaoice Technology; and Dan Kong, Co-founder and COO of Video Rebirth, each shared their perspectives on the topic. The experts broadly agreed that AI has already begun to penetrate the financial sector, though it remains in an early stage — profoundly reshaping traditional decision-making models and employment structures, while simultaneously generating new commercial opportunities and professional demands.

Ben Cheng, CEO of C Capital, stated that AI’s application in the financial industry is still in its early stages. The core challenge lies in whether it can genuinely generate alpha and deliver real commercial value. Over the next two to three years, AI will have a far-reaching impact across multiple sectors including energy and robotics.

Yuanchun Xu, CEO of Xiaoice Technology, further noted that the biggest change AI has brought this year is the emergence of decision-making Agents, which will fundamentally transform the interface between investors and information. In the future, decision-making nodes will gradually shift from “humans” to “AI.”

On the subject of AI replacing and creating jobs, Stephen Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of YF Life Insurance, observed that AI will displace highly repetitive and standardized roles, but will simultaneously create new job opportunities — for example, “how to better leverage AI” in insurance marketing management is becoming a core new skill.

Dan Kong, COO of Video Rebirth, noted that AI video generation technology is still in its early stages, but is already having a significant disruptive impact on entry-level roles in animation design, visual effects, and post-production editing. In the long run, creativity and aesthetic sensibility will become the more critical core competencies.

The second panel, themed “Digital Finance: Reconstructing the Future of Finance,” was moderated by Bridget Li, Co-founder and CEO of Asseto. Geoff Jiang, CEO of Yunfeng Financial Group; Vincent Ng, Co-Head of Asia at Partners Group; Andy Zhou, CEO of AntPool; and Eugene Cheung, CCO of OSL, participated in the discussion. The assembled experts expressed an optimistic outlook, noting that digital finance is transitioning from an early stage of technological experimentation toward infrastructure development and real-asset applications. The convergence of RWA and stablecoins is set to become the core driver of the next phase, with Hong Kong’s regulatory advantages poised to play an important role in this process.

Geoff Jiang, CEO of Yunfeng Financial, stated that the development of RWA has moved beyond simple asset issuance into a new phase of circulation matching and 24×7 real-time trading. The current priority is building foundational infrastructure to lay the groundwork for subsequent application innovation.

Vincent Ng, Co-Head of Asia at Partners Group, shared his firm’s practical experience in traditional asset tokenization, noting that Partners Group is tokenizing data centers, infrastructure, and long-duration stable assets such as music royalties, sports rights, and healthcare — enabling more investors to access private markets that were previously difficult to enter.

Andy Zhou, CEO of AntPool, spoke from the perspective of underlying computing infrastructure, pointing out that mining and consensus mechanisms are fundamentally converting real-world resources into network security. Upper-layer applications such as RWA and stablecoins are all built on this solid foundation.

Eugene Cheung, CCO of OSL, emphasized that RWA represents blockchain technology being truly embraced by traditional financial institutions, and that compliance capability remains the critical prerequisite for institutions to participate at scale.

2. Next-Generation AI Financial Exploration: NeuralFin, Rice vault, and ARTi

Following the forum panels, NeuralFin, a subsidiary of DL Holdings, held a dedicated product showcase. NeuralFin CEO Wei Hao Kiow presented the platform’s upgraded brand vision and real-world applications to attendees on-site — including the ability to rapidly transform professional research reports into short videos using AI, as well as features such as AI wealth advisors and Capital Radar, helping users achieve a closed loop from content discovery to investment execution. The platform has now surpassed 100,000 users.

Simultaneously, Rice vault — NeuralFin’s social wealth-growth platform purpose-built for mainland China users — has officially launched on the App Store and major Android app markets. As a flagship fintech deployment within NeuralFin’s ecosystem, Rice vault places social-driven wealth growth at its core. It breaks down the dryness and distance of traditional financial platforms, offering users three distinct experiences: professional content that is easy to understand, a space for ideas that resonate and get a response, and in-depth discussions with genuine warmth.

Alongside the continued rollout of AI financial products, DL Holdings also unveiled ARTi, an AI-powered investment research and decision-making platform, further completing its overall deployment in the field of AI-driven investing. ARTi CEO Eason Zhang explained that ARTi’s goal is to make every investment judgment compound over time — using institutional-grade research capabilities to generate judgments, and using systematic recording and verification to allow those capabilities to continuously accumulate. Through an eight-layer data architecture and cross-validation across eight AI analysts and the methodologies of eight investment masters, ARTi records, tracks, and validates investment judgments throughout the entire process, transforming what was previously a subjective decision-making process into an asset that can be tested, reviewed, and built upon. Every question a user asks and every judgment they make is automatically recorded by the system. As time accumulates, ARTi can continuously track the accuracy of those judgments and help users transform their personal decision-making history into a quantifiable capability asset.

3. ONE Carmel: Architecture, Art, and Global Community

Following the deep exploration of AI-driven financial products and investment research tools, Crystal Jiang, Co-founder of DL Holdings Group and Founder of ONE Carmel, presented a long-term vision that integrates art, the humanities, and technology.

Crystal Jiang shared that after ten years of exploration, ONE Carmel has officially entered its 4.0 phase, dedicated to creating a multi-dimensional community that blends European artistic culture, Asian living aesthetics, and Silicon Valley technological innovation. She revealed that the project is establishing strategic partnerships with leading international cultural institutions including renowned European museums, and plans to introduce a longevity and wellness center — exploring a future living paradigm that integrates art, philanthropy, health, and intelligent living. Crystal Jiang emphasized that this project is not a conventional real estate development, but rather the “legacy” she is leaving for the future — one that aspires, through the fusion of art and technology, to create a spiritual home for the next generation that is both warm and enduring.

The Fourth “Victoria Harbour Night Talk” brought together insights from leading experts across finance and technology, exploring in depth the convergence of AI and digital finance. It affirmed that artificial intelligence is accelerating the reshaping of the fundamental logic and business models of the global financial industry, while also opening new windows of development for Hong Kong in terms of policy support and infrastructure construction.

DL Holdings is actively seizing this historic opportunity through a series of concrete actions. NeuralFin and Rice vault use social interaction and AI technology to lower investment barriers, enabling ordinary investors to access institutional-grade wealth-growth opportunities more conveniently. ARTi, through its systematic recording and verification mechanisms, transforms each investment judgment from a subjective expression into a testable and accumulating capability asset. The ONE Carmel project goes further still — merging European artistic culture, Asian living aesthetics, and Silicon Valley technological innovation — exploring new possibilities in cross-border premium asset digitization and long-term legacy planning. The simultaneous deployment of these products and projects reflects that DL Holdings is not merely discussing trends on the forum stage, but converting the opportunities of the AI and digital finance wave into tangible outcomes and enduring value through disciplined execution.

After the forum and product launch sessions concluded, the evening gala dinner continued in a relaxed and lively atmosphere. Special guest Dr. Adrian Cheng attended the event in person to express his support. During the dinner, Lin Ruiyang, a valued friend of the DL family office and renowned investor, gave an impromptu sharing of his personal story with DL Holdings. He noted that the DL family office gave him a sense of “home” — not only standing by him through investment during the difficult years of the pandemic, but also providing comprehensive support across family matters including children’s education, overseas asset allocation, and trust arrangements. He described it as “a place of peace of mind.”

The gala dinner also featured a live video call with Ding Junhui, greatest and most influential player in Asian snooker history. He shared the journey of snooker’s development in China, noting that sport is not only a competitive endeavor but also an important bridge connecting different nations and cultures. He expressed heartfelt joy at young player Wu Yize’s victory at the World Championship, while emphasizing his hope to use the platform to nurture more outstanding players, advance the development of a complete industrial ecosystem for Chinese snooker, and cultivate internationally competitive talent — bringing the sport wider recognition and growth domestically.

In addition, Antalpha, a strategic partner of DL Holdings, prepared a special gift for guests in attendance: a custom gold card (XAUT) containing a quantity of digital gold, redeemable conveniently through a digital wallet. DL Holdings delivered not only a valuable and commemorative gift to attendees, but also made a further contribution to the development of digital finance.

DL Holdings issued a profit alert on May 28, announcing that profit for the 2026 fiscal year is expected to be approximately HK$330 million to HK$370 million, representing growth of approximately 240% to 270% year-on-year.

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SOURCE DL Holdings