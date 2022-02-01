DJI Announces Mini 4 Pro Drone, Upgraded DJI Mini Series; Learn More Info at B&H

DJI upgrades the Miniseries with the release of the Mini 4 Pro drone., the DJI Mini 4 Pro elevates the Mini line of drones with full omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, extended transmission range, slow motion in 4K, and more.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the release of the DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone. The successor to the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 4 Pro upgrades various features to levels normally found in more advanced offerings, while still maintaining its ease of use for beginners and professionals alike. Now with complete omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, working with APAS, and an extended 12.4-mile transmission range―thanks to OcuSync 4―pilots can more easily capture footage in congested areas, such as urban environments.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone Fly More Combo with RC 2 Controller



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784784-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000735_01_mini_4_pro_drone.html

Product Highlights

Up to 4K100 Video & 48MP Raw Stills

Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance

Regulation-Friendly 8.8 oz Weight

Up to 34 Minutes of Flight Time

Rotating Gimbal for Vertical Shooting

Up to 12.4-Mile Range with OcuSync 4

FocusTrack Subject Tracking System

Automatic Shooting Modes

Foldable Design for Easy Travel/Storage

The professional imaging system keeps much of the Mini 3 Pro’s capabilities, such as a 1/1.3 sensor for 4K HDR video, dual native ISO, f/1.7 aperture, and large 2.4μm pixels; which can reduce noise for clearer low-light results. However, the Mini 4 Pro can now achieve 100 fps slow motion in stunning 4K. Another well-loved feature surviving the upgrade is true vertical shooting. A rotating gimbal allows pilots to shoot in portrait orientation for footage ready-made for posting on social media platforms.

Ease of use is a hallmark of the Mini line, and the Mini 4 Pro continues this with a compact and foldable design that weighs roughly 8.8 oz. This form factor means that it does not require registration in many locations, including the U.S. This lends the Mini 4 Pro to planned professional shoots and impromptu filming, all of which can take advantage of a wide array of automatic flight modes. FocusTrack, MasterShots, Hyperlapse, Panorama, and QuickShots can all be used to pull off intricate maneuvers, tracking shots, time lapse, and more. With the Mini 4 Pro, a new addition is ActiveTrack’s Trace Mode and an ability to fly specific routes when tracking, compared to Mini 3 Pro’s fixed direction tracking.

DJI offers multiple options for filmmakers and causal aerial content creators. The Mini 4 Pro can be purchased alone or bundled with an RC 2 controller, in a Fly More Combo kit with RC 2, or Fly More Combo Plus kit with RC 2. When purchasing the drone alone, a customized kit can be made by adding newly released accessories for the Mini 4 Pro, such as an intelligent flight battery, 4-pack of ND filters, 360-degree propeller guard, and wide-angle lens. With the release of the Mini 4 Pro, DJI continues the Mini series tradition of offering all skill levels a compact and capable aerial imaging solution.

