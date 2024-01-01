Diversified Expands Live Performance Venue Capabilities to Deliver What Modern Audiences Expect

Industry veteran Aaron Beck joins to lead growth, leveraging Diversified’s expertise in large-scale integration, media innovation, and experiential environments

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider recognized for delivering world-class immersive experiences, today announced the expansion of its specialty offerings for live performance venues, bringing unparalleled technical scale and creative partnership to a market primed for transformation.

Leveraging its award-winning expertise across sports, faith, media supply chain, and IPTV, Diversified now brings its full-service capabilities to theaters, performing arts centers, live music venues, and immersive entertainment spaces.





Drawing on decades of success designing complex, high-impact environments—from faith-based megachurches like Transformation Church to iconic landmarks like Madison Square Garden—Diversified is uniquely positioned to help venues create audience-first experiences that blend artistry, technology, and innovation like never before.

To lead this initiative, Diversified has appointed industry leader Aaron Beck as Director of Live Performance Venues. Beck brings more than 25 years of experience in live audio, production design and systems integration for brands such as Disney Theatrical Productions, Cirque du Soleil and Solotech, contributing to some of the most renowned performance venues around the globe.

“The venues that will stand out and succeed in an evolving market will be built around fully integrated, technology-enabled experiences—not piecemeal production,” said Tim Corder, Vice President at Diversified. “With Aaron’s leadership, we’re strengthening our ability to design and build end-to-end environments that support the experiential entertainment today’s audiences expect.”

Beck joins Diversified at a time when the live performance venue market – largely served to date by touring companies that dabble in integration – is primed for disruption.

Beck sees the opportunity clearly: “Venues today need more than gear—they need partners who understand how to merge art and innovation into experiences that resonate,” he said. “Diversified is the only firm I’ve seen that can architect a vision, execute at scale, and still preserve the artistry that defines great performance spaces.”

While many providers offer partial solutions, Diversified specializes in delivering a result: fully integrated technology environments focused on the art of systems integration at the highest levels. The company has led advancements in immersive loudspeaker systems across diverse venue types, pioneered cinematic video innovation for broadcast and OTT delivery platforms like YouTube and Netflix, and developed groundbreaking live extended reality (XR) experiences that have redefined audience engagement.

“Diversified has always invested where the market is moving, not where it’s been,” said Eric Hutto, CEO of Diversified. “This expansion reflects our belief that the future of live performance demands more integrated, scalable, and audience-driven solutions—and we are positioned to deliver exactly that.”

