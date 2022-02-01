Diversified Announces Flex Sourcing for Media Production, Live Event Management

New Service Allows Companies to Assemble the Right Talent with Speed and Ease

KENILWORTH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of its latest service offering, Flex Sourcing, providing organizations a flexible, efficient solution for sourcing production talent. The service supports a broad range of modern enterprise needs, from corporate events and live broadcasts to full-scale productions, by curating a skilled set of specialized resources including videographers, audio engineers, directors, producers, camera operators, and more.





“Flex Sourcing empowers companies with the ability to quickly mobilize high-quality production teams with the exact expertise they need precisely when they need it,” said Mat Newfield, president and chief commercial officer at Diversified. “Our clients now have easy access to a diverse pool of industry talent, combined with the peace of mind that comes from working with a trusted partner. This service is all about flexibility, quality, and efficiency, ensuring our clients’ events are not just successful, but truly memorable.”

Companies adopting Flex Sourcing will benefit from:

Highly Optimized Event Production & Management : Gain the capacity to fulfill media production and live event needs quickly and easily.

: Gain the capacity to fulfill media production and live event needs quickly and easily. Flexible Workforce Advantage : Offers clients the freedom to tailor their production staff to their exact needs, optimizing resource allocation and cost-effectiveness.

: Offers clients the freedom to tailor their production staff to their exact needs, optimizing resource allocation and cost-effectiveness. Customized Approach : Includes a comprehensive discovery process to customize the solution to meet clients’ dynamic event requirements and outcomes.

Diversified leverages its deep expertise in AV and media, and partnerships with third-party vendors that excel in critical aspects of media production and live event management. This new solution makes it easy, fast and low risk for organizations to assemble proficient teams to produce bigger events in a cost-effective manner while ensuring the job is done right.

Flex Sourcing is the latest solution by Diversified creating a flexible, future-ready workplace for high-performing businesses. To learn more about Flex Sourcing, email the media contact below or click here.

About Diversified

At Diversified, we leverage the best in technology and ongoing advisory services to transform businesses. Our comprehensive suite of solutions are engineered to help our clients build connections that make a difference – whether by inspiring viewers, engaging associates, motivating audiences, or streamlining and safeguarding operations. Our solutions reach millions every day. Founded in 1993, we’re a global organization serving local needs with 2,400+ associates worldwide. Learn more at onediversified.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kevin Martin



PRforDiversified@bospar.com