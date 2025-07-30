Diveroli Investment Group Acquires 9.9% Stake in AYRO, Inc., Supports Stablecoin Technology Review

Diveroli Investment Group (“DIG”), today announced it acquired a 9.9% ownership stake in AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), a U.S.-based manufacturer of zero-emission electric vehicles. The move reflects DIG’s optimism in AYRO’s recently announced strategic review, which includes exploration of digital asset initiatives focusing on the foundational technology of crypto-based stablecoins.

The announcement also follows the passage of the GENIUS Act – signed into law on July 18 – which provides regulatory clarity and institutional legitimacy for stablecoins, paving the way for their adoption as core infrastructure in U.S. financial and treasury systems.

“We view AYRO as a small but well-positioned potential next player following in the footsteps of a company like Circle – cash-heavy, debt-free, and leading the way in digital financial infrastructure development,” said Aharon Diveroli, Chief Investment Officer at DIG. “Our exposure to proprietary stablecoin infrastructure through other holdings may present a clear roadmap should management be interested in consulting with us.”

The landscape for stablecoin infrastructure is still in its infancy, but DIG feels it would not be without precedent for the stock to achieve a market capitalization in the nine figures, which in turn could translate into a share price well north of a hundred dollars.

“Certainly we’re not suggesting AYRO is Circle at this time,” Diveroli clarified, “but we are encouraging AYRO to build from the same blueprint – one focused on regulatory-friendly rapid innovation and next-gen asset management rails.”

DIG welcomes discussions with management, other shareholders, and partners aligned with AYRO’s vision of an agile, digitally native asset technology company.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The views expressed in this press release reflect the personal opinions of the authors or speakers and are based solely on publicly available information believed to be reliable at the time of publication. This communication is not a recommendation to buy, sell or exchange any securities, and it does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information about Diveroli Investment Group and certain matters discussed in this press release are described in Diveroli Investment Group’s 13D filed on July 30, 2025, available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . We are not broker-dealers or registered investment advisors. We may buy or sell shares at any time without notice.

Any statements about valuation, performance, or outlook are personal opinions and should not be construed as facts. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Compensation may have been provided to third parties involved in the creation or promotion of this content. All material is for informational and educational purposes only.

About Diveroli Investment Group

Diveroli Investment Group is a Miami-based investment firm focused on high-conviction strategies across public and private markets. DIG specializes in unlocking value through innovative capital allocation, strategic restructuring, and digital asset integration.

To learn more about Diveroli Investment Group’s investment philosophy and current areas of focus, please visit: www.investdig.com

Investor & Media Relations

Avigail Diveroli, Communications Director

Diveroli Investment Group

Email: avigail@investdig.com

Website: www.investdig.com

SOURCE: Diveroli Investment Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire