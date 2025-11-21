Distinguished Housing Finance Executive Michael G. Bradley Appointed Board Advisor at Quantarium

Among Numerous Accomplishments is his key role in Developing Freddie Mac’s Home Value Explorer AVM

Quantarium, a leading innovator in AI-powered valuation and housing analytics, announced today that Michael G. Bradley, a widely recognized authority in housing finance and modeling, has joined the company as a Board Advisor. Bradley brings more than three decades of experience in housing finance, risk modeling, and regulatory engagement, spanning both public and private sectors. He has held senior roles at Freddie Mac, CoreLogic, and CitiMortgage, where he helped shape the evolution of modern mortgage analytics, automated valuation models and data-driven credit risk frameworks. Bradley is widely recognized for leading the development and launch of Freddie Mac’s Home Value Explorer (HVE), one of the earliest and most influential high-performing commercial AVMs.

“Michael has long been known as one of the housing industry’s most trusted voices in advanced analytics and modeling,” said Clement Ifrim, CEO at Quantarium. “His deep expertise across GSE and private markets will help strengthen our next phase of innovation and growth as we expand our AI-based valuation and risk intelligence solutions.”

Bradley joins Quantarium’s growing Advisory Board, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic investment in experienced leadership as it scales its market presence.

“Quantarium has built an exceptional reputation for innovation in valuation science and housing intelligence,” said Bradley. “Its data depth, scientific rigor, and practical approach to applied AI make it one of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry. I’m excited to contribute to that mission.”

John Smintina, Co-Founder and Chief Analytics Officer at Quantarium, added: “Michael’s background in economic modeling, credit risk, and machine learning perfectly complements our existing strengths. His perspective will help us further enhance not only our QVM service but as well the precision and impact of Quantarium’s analytics framework.”

About Michael G. Bradley

Senior Risk Fellow, University of Maryland, Smith School of Business.

Michael G. Bradley has over 30 years of experience in housing finance, credit modeling, and regulatory analytics. He earned a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois, and his research has appeared in leading academic journals, the Economic Report of the President, and congressional testimony. He also holds multiple patents in housing analytics and econometric modeling.

About Quantarium

Quantarium is a leading AI research and IP firm specializing in real estate valuation, property intelligence, and advanced analytics. With a strong patent portfolio, including the award-winning Quantarium Valuation Model (QVM) and TerraIndex™ HPI, Quantarium delivers next-generation solutions across the real estate value chain for lenders, investors, and insurers. The company’s mission is to enable transparency, accuracy, and efficiency across the housing ecosystem through AI innovation

