Distasio Law Firm The Voices of Resilience: Injury Survivor Story Scholarship

Eligible Students Are Invited to Apply for a $2,500 Award to Support Their Studies

Distasio Law Firm is proud to offer The Voices of Resilience: Injury Survivor Story Scholarship , a $2,500 award created to support students whose lives have been shaped by serious injury and who continue to move forward with purpose, strength, and determination.

The scholarship recognizes the strength and courage that injury survivors show every day. Through its work with people whose lives changed because of negligence, Distasio Law Firm has seen how difficult experiences can shift perspective, sharpen goals, and lead to positive change.

It created the award to give students a platform to share those experiences and take the next step in their educational journey.

Who This Scholarship Is For

The Voices of Resilience Scholarship is open to students of any major who are injury survivors themselves or who have lived with the long-term effects of a serious injury caused by an accident, medical error, negligence, or another life-altering event.

Applicants may be:

High school seniors

Undergraduate students

Graduate students

Students must be currently enrolled in, or planning to attend, an accredited U.S. college, university, or graduate school. The scholarship selection committee will choose the winner after receiving all submissions. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 15, 2026.

Video Submission Topic

Applicants are asked to submit a short video (no longer than 3 to 5 minutes) reflecting on their injury experience. In your video, we encourage you to discuss:

How the injury affected your life

The challenges you faced during recovery or adjustment

The resilience, perspective, or strength you developed

Most importantly, we want to understand how this experience influenced your educational goals. We are also interested in how it inspired you to make a positive impact through advocacy, safety awareness, research, community service, healthcare, law, or another meaningful path.

Video Submission Guidelines

The scholarship focuses on the story, not how polished the video looks. Your video does not need to be professionally produced. A clear, honest story recorded on a phone or webcam is enough.

Your story must be your own and shared in your own voice. Videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) will not be considered. Basic editing is allowed but not required.

How to Apply

Applicants can follow the steps below to submit their materials.

Create a video that is about 3-5 minutes long based on the topic above.

Upload your video to YouTube as an unlisted video.

Complete the scholarship application form and include the YouTube link to your video.

Submit all required materials by Sept. 15, 2026.

Applicants must also provide documentation confirming the injury discussed in the video. Acceptable documentation includes medical records, a physician’s note, or other official verification.

Review Process

After the deadline, the scholarship selection committee will review all eligible submissions. The review process may take one to three months, depending on the number of applications received.

The selected recipient will be announced online through a blog post and press release.

Due to the volume of applications, Distasio Law Firm cannot respond to individual inquiries about application status. If more information is needed, the firm will contact applicants directly.

The personal injury lawyers at Distasio Law Firm wish all applicants the best as they share their stories and pursue their educational goals.

About Distasio Law Firm

Distasio Law Firm stands beside people who have been hurt by negligence and life-altering injuries. Its injury lawyers have over 35 years of combined experience representing injury victims across Florida, including a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer.

The firm helps clients move forward after an accident as they face physical pain, mounting medical bills, lost income, and ongoing stress. Every case is handled with care and respect for the client’s experience.

While clients focus on healing, the firm works diligently to pursue the full financial recovery they deserve. Contact Distasio Law Firm today to discuss an injury during a free consultation.

Media Contact:

Mariah Rosado

(813) 259-0022

info@distasiofirm.com

SOURCE: Distasio Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire