Disney Channel U.S. to Premiere Highly Anticipated Animated TV Event ‘Miraculous™ World – London at the Edge of Time’ on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Disney Channel U.S. will premiere the fourth TV Event in the beloved Miraculous™ franchise, Miraculous™ World: London at the Edge of Time, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV Event will also be available on demand the same day and streaming the next day on Disney+.

Since its 2015 debut, Miraculous Corp’s 3D-CGI-animated series Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and three animated specials, have captivated audiences across 150 territories worldwide. The series follows teenagers Marinette and Adrian, who harness the power of ancient magical jewels, to transform into the secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir.

In Miraculous™ World – London at the Edge of Time, Marinette’s precious Miraculous earrings—the source of her superhero powers—have been stolen. Bunnyx comes to her rescue and together, they travel back in time where Marinette unlocks a thrilling new transformation, becoming Chronobug, a formidable version of Ladybug who merges the strength and wisdom of her past selves! Together, they must save the future by solving a double mystery: who discovered Ladybug’s secret identity, and how did they steal her Miraculous? As they delve deeper, they uncover a powerful enemy threatening Ladybug’s very existence, leading to a shocking twist that will leave fans on the edge of their seats!

“Disney continues to be a key strategic partner, and we are thrilled to collaborate again with them to bring this exciting new Miraculous adventure to Disney audiences worldwide,” said Andy Yeatman, CEO Miraculous Corp USA and Global Operations. “Miraculous™ World: London at the Edge of Time bridges the first five seasons and introduces a new villain, setting the stage for season six. We’re eager for fans to experience this thrilling new chapter, filled with the bravery, self-discovery, and teamwork that have made the series a fan favorite.”

Miraculous Corp’s Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected villains! As the global sensation celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, the Miraculous™ universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across all ages, the show’s five seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe. Miraculous™ has become a digital sensation with 41B+ views on YouTube, 250 million downloads of the official app; and over 765 million+ plays on Roblox.

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint venture between Mediawan (Miraculous, Call My Agent, 3 Body Problem, HIP, The Count of Monte Cristo, Rhythm and Flow), Europe’s premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, and ZAG (Miraculous, Ghostforce, Melody), the innovative independent animation studio renowned for crafting original tales and IPs led by Jeremy Zag. The new company unites all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise. The mission of Miraculous Corp is to elevate the brand’s global footprint, overseeing both creative endeavors and commercial ventures to magnify its influence on a worldwide scale.

