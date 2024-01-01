disguise Media Servers Drive Massive Content for Oracle SuiteWorld 2024

Veteran media server programmer John Mims, Owner of Texas-based J3 Consulting, LLC, served as the disguise programmer for global production agency Space Created, Inc. on Oracle SuiteWorld 2024. He marshalled a large complement of disguise EX range and VX 4+ media servers for the three-day conference in Las Vegas, the world’s largest gathering of NetSuite customers, partners, developers, press and industry influencers, and employees.

Space Created chose disguise VX 4+ media servers to drive more than 200 million pixels across 30 UHD outputs for the event, which took place outdoors for the first time. Housed in a giant tent, the industry-standard media servers known for powering the world’s biggest and most demanding productions, fed content to the main screens. The stunning visual canvas displayed images with a growth through nature theme and consisted of one arched 11,520 x 7680 LED screen plus an array of 20 blended UHD projectors, which mapped the entire tent interior for an overwhelming and immersive experience.

The disguise system consisted of two EX 3+ media servers as main and back up directors and ten VX 4+ units as actors. Mims has been using media servers since 2010 and has found a home with the Disguise brand. “I have approximately 20,000 hours of seat time across multiple media server platforms,” he says. “Disguise’s flexibility, pre-visualization, scalability and highly advanced user interface are beyond comparison. Fuse Technology Group provided us with a stellar, absolute workhorse of a Disguise system package.”

Mo Saber, Founder of Space Created, notes that “disguise is our first choice for projects of this scale, an event where John Mims flawlessly executed the show with a total of 12 media servers. disguise offers a suite of products that is best suited for the most demanding touring productions, massive multi-screen shows, TV, broadcast and high-quality fixed installs.”