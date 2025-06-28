Dinco Trading LLC Sets Benchmark in Aluminium Solutions Across the UAE with Unmatched Product Range and Industrial Capabilities

Dinco Trading LLC, a trusted name in the aluminium industry, continues to solidify its leadership as one of the UAE’s most dependable suppliers of aluminium sheets, plates, coils, extrusions, and metal fabrication services. With a vast and diverse inventory that includes a wide range of aluminium alloys and an expansive warehouse presence across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, Dinco Trading is setting new benchmarks in product quality, delivery speed, and customer satisfaction.

“Aluminium Is Our World” – The Dinco Promise

At Dinco Trading, aluminium is not just a product-it is a passion. The company’s motto, “Aluminium Is Our World”, reflects a deep commitment to offering high-grade, industry-standard aluminium materials and customized metal services to a variety of sectors, including construction, signage, architecture, HVAC, and marine.

With a strong distribution network and next-day delivery capabilities, Dinco Trading ensures that businesses across the UAE receive high-quality products swiftly, regardless of project size or urgency.

Comprehensive Aluminium Product Range

A wide inventory of aluminium materials is available, sourced and stocked to accommodate large-scale project demands and customized industrial applications. The comprehensive product catalog includes:

Aluminium Plain Sheets and Plates

Available in a variety of industry-preferred grades, these sheets and plates include:

Aluminium Alloy 1100: Known for its excellent corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity.

Aluminium Alloy 3003: Commonly used in roofing, cladding, and other architectural uses.

Aluminium Alloy 5005: Offers superior anodizing characteristics.

Aluminium Alloy 5052: Valued for strength and marine-grade properties.

Aluminium Alloy 5083: Ideal for shipbuilding, marine, and chemical applications.

Aluminium Alloy 6082: Frequently used in structural engineering.

Aluminium Alloy 7075: Used in aerospace and high-performance engineering applications.

These plain aluminium sheets and plates are available in various sizes and thicknesses to support manufacturing versatility.

Aluminium Chequered Plates

High-performance aluminium chequered (tread) plates, ideal for flooring, safety platforms, vehicle bodies, and walkways, are offered in alloys including:

1100

3003

5754

Each alloy provides a combination of strength, durability, and non-slip surface properties.

Aluminium Stucco Embossed Sheets

Stucco embossed sheets are used extensively in insulation systems and decorative wall cladding. Available in Alloy 1100 and Alloy 3003, these sheets deliver aesthetic appeal along with mechanical protection and heat reflectivity.

Marine Grade Aluminium Sheets

Specifically tailored for marine and offshore applications, Dinco stocks DNV certified Marine GradeAluminium Alloy 5083 sheets for shipbuilding, pontoons, transport tanks, and offshore structures, ensuring compliance with the highest standards for safety and durability.

Anodize Quality Sheets – 55HX™

Dinco Aluminium proudly stocks Anodize Quality aluminium sheets specifically designed for superior anodizing performance. We stock a premium product, 55HX™, that is engineered to deliver excellent surface finish, consistent colour uniformity, and high durability after anodizing.

Manufactured to meet stringent quality standards, 55HX™ Anodize Quality sheets offer enhanced corrosion resistance, improved formability, and minimal surface defects-making them the trusted choice for projects that demand both aesthetics and performance. Whether you’re in architectural fabrication, signage, or decorative applications, 55HX™ provides the ideal base for a flawless anodized finish.

Perforated Sheet Metals

Perforated sheets are available in:

Aluminium

Galvanized Iron

Stainless Steel

Acoustic control systems, ventilation, cladding, and architectural installations utilize these sheets. Perforation services are also offered to meet project-specific design and structural needs.

Aluminium Coils

Aluminium plain and stucco embossed coils, including options with moisture barriers, are suited for insulation jacketing, HVAC applications, ducting, and industrial wrapping.

Aluminium Extrusions and Profiles

Dinco maintains stock of an extensive variety of aluminium extruded sections, as well as other structural profiles, including:

Equal Angles

Unequal Angles

Flat Bars

Rectangular Box Sections

Round Pipes

Solid Square Bars

Round Bars

These profiles are used in construction, furniture, displays, machine building, and interior design applications.

Specialized Metal Fabrication Services

Dinco Trading goes beyond just supplying materials. The company provides expert metal processing services with a focus on precision, durability, and efficiency.

Laser Cutting Services:

Dinco’s metal laser cutting services offer precise and clean finishes ideal for custom fabrication, signage, and complex industrial parts.

Sheet Metal Bending:

Using advanced bending equipment, the company provides tailored metal forms and shapes that meet architectural and industrial design requirements.

Surface Finishing:

With electrochemical finishing processes, Dinco enhances the aesthetic and protective qualities of metal surfaces, ensuring durability and corrosion resistance.

Perforation Services:

The company also offers design-specific perforated sheet solutions tailored for modern construction and design projects.

Serving Prestigious Projects Across the UAE

Dinco Trading has earned its place as a key partner in some of the UAE’s most prestigious infrastructure and commercial projects. With a strong track record of timely deliveries and product excellence, Dinco has supplied various industries including:

Architectural Facades

Signage and Display Systems

HVAC Contractors

Marine and Shipbuilding

Interior Design and Furniture Manufacturing

The company’s consistent commitment to quality and on-time service has built long-standing relationships with engineers, fabricators, architects, and construction firms across the UAE.

Strategic Warehouse Locations for Fast Delivery

With multiple warehouse facilities located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, Dinco ensures same-day or next-day delivery for most orders. This strategic positioning helps the company meet tight project deadlines and accommodate urgent requirements without compromising on quality.

Technical Expertise and Customer Support

Dinco Trading LLC supports clients with detailed technical data sheets, standard wire gauge charts, and educational resources that simplify material selection and application. Whether it’s selecting the right alloy for anodizing or understanding thickness measurements, Dinco is equipped to guide engineers and procurement specialists every step of the way.

What Sets Dinco Trading Apart

Extensive Aluminium Inventory

A comprehensive range of aluminium alloys in sheets, plates, coils, chequered plates, stucco sheets, extrusions, and marine-grade materials ensures product availability for all major industries.

Fast and Reliable Delivery

Warehouses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah enable same or next-day delivery across the UAE, supporting urgent project requirements.

Custom Fabrication Solutions

Advanced services including laser cutting, sheet bending, perforation, and surface finishing offer tailored solutions for industrial and architectural applications.

Technical Support and Expertise

In-house experts provide guidance on specifications, alloy selection, and usage, backed by detailed technical data and industry resources.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

Proven supplier for high-profile projects across construction, marine, HVAC, signage, and infrastructure sectors, recognized for quality and on-time fulfillment.

About Dinco Trading LLC

Founded with a vision to become the leading supplier of aluminium solutions in the Gulf, Dinco Trading LLC has grown into one of the UAE’s most reliable sources for aluminium sheets, plates, coils, and extrusions. The company continues to invest in product innovation, service excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Company Name: Dinco Trading LLC

Contact Person: Hamza Raja

Phone: +971 4 3312182

Address: 22 Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Near Al Quoz Mall, Dubai, UAE

Email: pr@dinco.ae

Website: www.dinco.ae

