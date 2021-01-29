Digital Guardian Named One of the Country’s Top Places to Work

Data Protection Leader Earns Prestigious 2021 Top Workplace in the USA Award by Pairing Outstanding Corporate Culture with Employee Growth and Opportunity

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Workplaces USA company by Energage, an independent employee engagement and retention company. Award recipients were based solely on employee satisfaction.

Digital Guardian also distinguished itself by earning Top Workplaces’ Industry Award for Technology. Energage announced all Top Workplaces USA winners at its 2021 National Top Workplaces Virtual Celebration Event on January 27.

“Being named a top place to work in the USA is one of our company’s greatest achievements and to do it during a global pandemic makes me incredibly proud of the entire team,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. “In March 2019 I sent all our employees home and we haven’t been back in the office since. I worried this might result in some employees feeling unsupported and disconnected; instead the entire DG team rolled up their sleeves and engaged with our customers, the business and with their job responsibilities like never before. This award is great validation of all we do to create a great culture and successful company.”

News of Digital Guardian’s latest company accolades comes shortly after being recognized by The Boston Globe as a 2020 Top Place to Work in Massachusetts. Notably, Digital Guardian was lauded as the top cybersecurity firm in the medium-sized company category.

Digital Guardian helps organizations discover where sensitive data resides, track how it is used, and apply protections accordingly. The cloud-delivered Digital Guardian (DG) Data Protection Platform simplifies management and reduces the number of resources required to manage an effective Data Loss Prevention (DLP) program. Importantly, the platform puts an organization’s most sensitive information assets at the center of all data protection, activity monitoring, and threat prevention, detection, and response activities. Resource-constrained organizations can also take advantage of Managed Security Programs for DLP and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), in which Digital Guardian’s cybersecurity experts handle all alerts, incidents, workflow, and mitigate external and internal attacks before they can put an organization’s sensitive data at risk.

Top Workplaces USA winners are determined by comparing anonymous employee feedback across one uniform engagement survey comprising research-based statements – including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict a high-performance culture. The results are based on employee feedback alone, with no subjective elements to the judging process. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

About Digital Guardian



Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. The company’s cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/

About Energage



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

