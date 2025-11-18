Digi Power X Secures $20 Million NVIDIA B300 GPU Purchase from Supermicro to Power NeoCloudz(TM) GPU-as-a-Service Platform

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2025, to its Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company“) (Nasdaq:DGXX)(TSXV:DGX), a digital infrastructure company focused on AI-ready data centers and high-performance computing, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire approximately $20 million of next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs from Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro”).

The GPU systems will be deployed within Digi Power X’s Tier III AI data center infrastructure and made available through the Company’s NeoCloudzTM platform, its proprietary GPU-as-a-Service offering. Initial customer availability for NeoCloudzTM is targeted for March 2026.

The acquisition and eventual deployment of the GPUs represent a key milestone in Digi Power X’s strategy to expand into recurring, high-margin AI infrastructure revenues, providing enterprise customers, AI startups and research institutions with on-demand access to advanced GPU compute without the need for long-term capital investment.

Based on current market demand, pricing assumptions and anticipated utilization rates, Digi Power X expects the NeoCloudzTM deployment to target a positive return on invested capital within approximately 30 months of deployment, subject to customer adoption, operating performance and market conditions.

“NeoCloudz was designed to deliver immediate access to next-generation AI compute while maintaining strong capital efficiency,” said Alec Amar, President of Digi Power X and founder of NeoCloudzTM. “By deploying NVIDIA B300 GPUs through Supermicro’s AI-optimized systems in a Tier III environment, we are creating a scalable GPU-as-a-Service platform designed to support enterprise and AI-native customers while targeting a return on invested capital of approximately 30 months.”

Supermicro’s AI-optimized server platforms will be integrated into Digi Power X’s modular Tier III data center environments, enabling rapid deployment, high availability and energy-efficient performance.

The NeoCloudzTM platform is designed to support a broad range of AI workloads, including large language model training and inference, generative AI, data analytics and enterprise AI applications. Digi Power X expects to begin onboarding initial customers during the first half of 2026, following completion of infrastructure deployment.

This acquisition further emphasizes Digi Power X’s long-term strategy to build a vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform, including modular AI-ready data center solutions.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is a digital infrastructure company focused on the development, deployment and operation of AI-ready Tier III data centers and high-performance computing platforms. Through its designed NeoCloudzTM GPU-as-a-Service platform and modular AI data center solutions, Digi Power X plans to support the growing global demand for scalable, energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

