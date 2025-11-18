Digi Power X Announces 1,150% Year-over-Year Liquidity Growth and Provides Update on Implementation of First B200 GPU Cluster in Alabama with Plans to Begin Data Processing in Q1 2026

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company“) (NASDAQ:DGXX)(TSXV:DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company, today provided a comprehensive update concerning its financial position and the execution of its AI infrastructure strategy, highlighted by the beginning of deployment of its ARMS 200 Tier III modular data center platform, the completed implementation of its first NVIDIA B200 GPU cluster, the anticipated launch of its GPU-as-a-Service platform NeoCloudz expected in the first quarter of 2026 and the expansion of its intellectual property and global distribution partnerships. All monetary references are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Year-over-Year Financial Liquidity Growth to Support AI Infrastructure Buildout

Digi Power X held cash, Bitcoin (“ BTC “), Ethereum (“ ETH “) and cash deposits of approximately $100 million as of January 1, 2026, as compared to approximately $8 million on January 1, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $88,732 as of January 1, 2026, and $94,420 as of January 1, 2025, per CoinMarketCap, and an ETH price of $3,000 as of January 1, 2026, and $3,354 as of January 1, 2026, per CoinMarketCap), broken out as follows: Cash available: approximately $79 million BTC and ETH holdings: approximately $15 million Cash deposits: approximately $6 million

The increase from approximately $8 million in starting position on January 1, 2025 to approximately $100 million on January 1, 2026 represents an increase in liquidity of 1,150%. This robust liquidity growth positions Digi Power X to carry out the rollout of its 2026 AI infrastructure development plan, which includes the planned deployment of high-efficiency Tier III AI data centers and expansion of the Company’s power capacity across multiple U.S. sites.

The Company remains debt-free, a significant advantage in the capital-intensive AI infrastructure sector. Digi Power X’s financial discipline and strategic execution have allowed it to minimize interest rate risks, and the Company remains committed to self-funding and maintaining a clean balance sheet, underscoring its dedication to long-term growth while minimizing equity dilution for shareholders.

ARMS 200 Deployment Beginning in Q1 2026

Digi Power X plans to begin deployment of its ARMS 200 (AI-Ready Modular Solution) platform in the first quarter of 2026 across its U.S. Tier III facilities. ARMS is the Company’s standardized, modular AI data center architecture designed for:

• High-density GPU cluster integration;

• Liquid cooling and low-latency networking;

• Tier III redundancy across all pathways; and

• Multi-megawatt scalability at each location.

The ARMS platform is the backbone of Digi Power X’s transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI-optimized critical load infrastructure.

First B200 GPU Cluster Being Installed in Alabama

The first ARMS 200 modular data center system has arrived at the Company’s Alabama site and is currently being installed for testing and commissioning. The system is now undergoing initial setup and operational validation as part of Digi Power X’s broader deployment program for high-density, liquid-cooled AI infrastructure. Upon completion of testing, the ARMS 200 will be prepared for live operations and customer workloads.

NeoCloudz to Go Live in Q1 2026

Digi Power X’s on-demand compute platform, NeoCloudz, is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

NeoCloudz is designed to provide scalable access to GPU compute for:

• AI startups;

• Enterprise AI/ML teams;

• Research institutions; and

• Developers and HPC workloads.

Built on a Supermicro enterprise-grade backbone and integrated directly into the ARMS modular architecture, the Company expects NeoCloudz will operate as a unified GPU-as-a-Service platform across Digi Power X’s Tier III facilities.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops Tier III-certified modular AI data centers and drives the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

