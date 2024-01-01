Dickey’s BBQ Pit Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Smoked Ham Comeback

Texas-style barbecue restaurant offers BOGO deal Feb 14-15 on new Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept is celebrating the season of love by unveiling a brand-new Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Guests can bring their barbecue sweetheart or Galentine to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Feb. 14-15 and receive a free Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich with the purchase of one Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich.









The new Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage. When Dickey’s first opened its doors in Dallas, Texas, 85 years ago, a smoked ham sandwich was among the original menu items. This modern interpretation features tender, slow-smoked ham piled high and topped with smoked cheddar cheese sauce, honoring the traditions that have made Dickey’s the barbecue destination for generations.

“For 85 years, we’ve been bringing folks together over great barbecue, and we know that the best meals are the ones shared,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our ‘Cheddar Together’ BOGO offer, we’re tipping our hat to our original 1941 menu while giving our guests a perfect excuse to grab a partner and celebrate ‘For the Love of ‘Cue’.”

To redeem the offer in-store, guests can mention the promotion at checkout. Online orders can use promo code LOVECUE at dickeys.com on February 14 and 15, 2026.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 85 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests with Legit. Texas. Barbecue™, slow-smoked meats, savory sides, and the iconic Big Yellow Cup. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home-style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

