Diamond Drilling Confirms Wide Gold Intercept in Northeast Extension of North Pipe at Colosseum

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to report results from diamond core hole CM25-41 at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The hole was drilled in the northeast extension of the North Pipe breccia system, an area beyond the currently defined mineral resource boundary that has been progressively delineated through the Company’s 2025 drilling program.

CM25-41 intersected 149.65 metres grading 1.39 g/t Au from surface to end-of-hole, including a high-grade zone of 55.2m @ 2.83 g/t Au from surface. The hole terminated in mineralisation with the final bottom-of-hole sample returning approximately 1 g/t Au, confirming the gold-bearing breccia pipe remains open at depth.

Dateline’s Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

“Colosseum continues to deliver positive results as we work systematically across the project. This latest drilling advances our geological understanding and reinforces the view that there is further value to be unlocked beyond those areas already defined. We are progressing the next phase of work in a disciplined way, with the objective of determining how these results can translate into longer-mine life options for the project.”

Northeast Extension – Progressive Definition

The northeast extension of the North Pipe has been progressively defined through a series of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core holes (DD) drilled during 2025. The latest result from CM25-41 adds further confidence to gold grades within this emerging zone and supports the continuity of mineralization along the northeast portion of the breccia system.

Key intercepts from the northeast extension drilling program reported to date include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Comments CM25-41 0.0 149.65 149.65 1.39 NEW – This release Incl. 0.0 55.2 55.2 2.83 High-grade core RC25-035 0.0 295.64 295.64 1.04 Reported 12 Jan 2026 Incl. 38.10 2.04 RC25-037 0.0 105.15 105.15 1.24 Reported 12 Jan 2026 Incl. 53.34 1.45 RC25-039 0.0 205.73 205.73 0.88 Reported 12 Jan 2026 Incl. 21.33 1.81 RC25-036 0.0 300.21 300.21 0.66 Reported 12 Jan 2026 Incl. 32.00 1.24 RC25-034 0.0 297.17 297.17 0.68 Reported 12 Jan 2026 Incl. 33.53 1.25

Note: Intercepts reported above a lower cut-off grade of 0.1 g/t Au. No upper cut-off grade has been applied. All lengths are downhole lengths. Previously reported results sourced from ASX announcement dated 12 January 2026.

CM25-41 ended in ore-grade mineralization, indicating drilling has not yet defined the limits of this system. With the larger diamond drill rigs now mobilizing, the Company intends to fully test the extent of this zone.

Dateline is working to determine if this newly defined northeast extension can extend the mine life beyond the approximately eight and a half-year open-pit operation outlined in the May 2025 Scoping Study. Any additional resources delineated in this section could potentially prolong the mine life, with the opportunity for an underground mining phase to follow after open-pit mining is completed.

Figure 1: Plan view showing drillholes mentioned in this announcement as well as the orientation of the cross section shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Cross-section of the Colosseum deposit illustrating the existing open pit floor and gold intercepts

Next Steps

To fully delineate the potential of the northeast extension, larger-capacity diamond core drill rigs will be used to:

Test the deeper portions of the North Pipe breccia system, beyond the ~300m depth reached,

Provide continuous core samples for detailed geological analysis,

Better delineate the geometry and orientation of the breccia pipe at depth and along strike, and,

Assist in the assessment of the Bankable Feasibility Study.

Resource Expansion and Mine Life Context

The Colosseum Gold-REE Project currently hosts a JORC 2012-compliant Mineral Resource of 27.1Mt @ 1.26 g/t Au for 1.1Moz, of which over 67% is classified as Measured and Indicated. The May 2025 Scoping Study outlined an open-pit operation with an initial mine life of approximately 8.5 years, generating an IRR of 61% at a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The northeast extension drilling results reported herein and in previous announcements demonstrate gold mineralization extending beyond the current mineral resource boundary. The Company notes the intersected grades in the northeast extension area are higher than average mineral resource grade in several instances and the system remains open.

In particular, the presence of high-grade zones within the broader mineralized envelopes (for example, 55.2m @ 2.83 g/t Au within CM25-41) may present an opportunity for a follow-up underground mining phase to selectively extract higher-grade material after completion of open-pit operations, thereby potentially extending the productive life of the project.

The Company will continue to update the market as further results become available.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:

X – @Dateline_DTR

Truth Social – @dateline_resources

LinkedIn – dateline-resources

YouTube – @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline also owns 100% of the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernardino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO 4 .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words “will”, “may”, “should”, “continue”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr. Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr. Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (JORC Code). Mr. Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire