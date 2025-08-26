Dhisana AI Aims to Be Cursor for Sales Teams

From Lead Research to Post-Sale Feedback, Dhisana AI Brings Developers’ AI Productivity Leap to Sales Teams

Dhisana AI, a startup emerging from stealth, announced its mission to bring sales teams the same leap in productivity that Cursor brought to developers.

Founded by Hari Srinivasan (former Director at Microsoft, where he worked with OpenAI) and Madhukar Devaraju (former Distinguished Engineer at StreamSets, later acquired by IBM), Dhisana combines deep expertise in AI, data platforms, and enterprise software to tackle one of the hardest challenges in revenue operations: predictable, scalable sales automation.

“Our mission is simple: give sales teams the same leap in efficiency and reliability that AI tools have given developers,” said Hari Srinivasan, Co-Founder and CEO. “Sales leaders should not have to choose between rigid playbooks and unpredictable AI experiments. Dhisana delivers both predictability and adaptability.”

At its core, Dhisana introduces Agentic Flows, a patent-pending architecture that unifies traditional workflows with adaptive AI agents. Unlike narrow AI SDR bots, Dhisana orchestrates the entire sales funnel-lead research, scoring, multichannel engagement, follow-ups, conversation intelligence, and post-sale feedback. Sales teams no longer need to stitch together 100+ disconnected tools. Instead, they can scale with a single, customizable platform.

Early customers report saving more than 12 hours of manual work per rep each week, freeing time for higher-value customer conversations. With over 100 prebuilt integrations, Dhisana plugs directly into existing workflows while enabling leaders to automate the entire revenue cycle.

“We want to take sales teams from manual to magical,” added Madhukar Devaraju, Co-Founder and CTO. “Every company deserves the equivalent of a 24/7 AI-powered sales team that drives consistent pipeline and predictable growth.”

About Dhisana AI

Dhisana AI helps businesses automate the entire sales funnel with a patent-pending architecture called Agentic Flows. By unifying curated outbound and smarter inbound, Dhisana reduces customer acquisition costs while increasing engagement and conversion. Its founders include industry veterans with leadership backgrounds at Microsoft and StreamSets, as well as early builders at unicorn startups. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Media Contact

Hari Srinivasan

Co-Founder & CEO, Dhisana AI

Email: press@dhisana.ai

Website: www.dhisana.ai

SOURCE: Dhisana AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire