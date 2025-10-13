D&H United Fueling Solutions Rebrands as United Uptime Services, Signaling a Bold Commitment to Its Customers’ Success

Rebrand reflects a national focus on uptime, forecourt and EV infrastructure, and people-first service that keeps customers running.

D&H United Fueling Solutions, a trusted leader in systems installation, service, and regulatory compliance in the fueling, EV, and automotive sectors, today announced its official rebrand to United Uptime Services. The new name reflects the company’s mission-critical focus on maximizing operational uptime for national fuel retailers, convenience store operators, and commercial and municipal customers.

We Keep You Running.

“Uptime is more than what we deliver, it’s who we are,” said Tracy Long, CEO of United Uptime Services. “For decades, our customers have trusted us to keep their sites up and running for their own customers. As technology evolves and infrastructure expands, United Uptime Services represents both the continuity of that trust and our commitment to what’s next.”

A Rebrand Built on Reliability and Progress

The transition to United Uptime Services underscores the company’s evolution from a fueling services provider into a national uptime partner, delivering integrated solutions that keep forecourts and fleet facilities operational, compliant, and future-ready.

United Uptime focuses on three core commitments:

Uptime as a Product: Guarantees site reliability through expertly trained technicians, predictive maintenance, and rapid first-time fixes.

People-First Service: With 900+ trained technicians and 24/7 support, service is powered by people, not just systems.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: From traditional fueling to EV charging, lube and lift systems, and remote monitoring, United Uptime is positioned to keep communities moving for decades to come.

Addressing Customer Needs in a Changing Industry

National fuel retailers increasingly cite uptime as their top operational priority.

Every fueling position down can cost operators thousands of dollars per day, directly impacting profitability and customer trust.

United Uptime addresses these pain points with:

Seamless end-to-end service-from installation and testing to repairs, upgrades, and EV and automotive solutions.

Integrated compliance management with 350+ certified inspection experts .

Advanced analytics and performance dashboards that drive measurable service excellence.

“Systems downtime can erase margin and erode customer trust overnight,” said Lance Altizer, Chief Operating Officer. “United Uptime’s promise is simple: fast answers, first-time fixes, and technology that ensures our customers’ operations are always ready.”

Tanknology Brand Strengthens the United Uptime Family

As part of this evolution, Tanknology, the global leader in environmental compliance testing and inspection, operates under the United Uptime Services brand umbrella.

While the name alignment reflects a unified national platform for uptime and compliance, Tanknology’s operations, leadership, and service excellence remain unchanged.

Customers will continue to receive the same trusted expertise and reliability they’ve come to expect – now backed by the full strength and scale of United Uptime Services.

A Legacy Reimagined

While the name has changed, the company’s core values remain the same. The rebrand honors a history of integrity, accountability, and safety-first operations while leaning into a future powered by technology and sustainability.

At the center of United Uptime’s new identity is its bold “U” icon-symbolizing unity, uptime, and unwavering reliability. The drop of fuel within the mark represents both the company’s legacy and its forward path toward diversified infrastructure solutions.

About United Uptime Services

United Uptime Services (formerly D&H United Fueling Solutions) is the national leader in maximizing uptime for fuel, EV, automotive, and other infrastructure.

With a team of 900+ technicians, 24/7 support operations, and a proven record of fast, first-time fixes, United Uptime delivers installation, compliance, repair, and preventative maintenance services across the U.S.

United Uptime is built for what’s next-keeping communities moving today and tomorrow.

Learn more at uniteduptime.com

