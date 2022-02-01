DeVry University is Recognized for its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Efforts

EDGE – Accelerating the Advancement of Women – has been named one of the Top 25 Employee Resource Groups in the 2023 Diversity Awards

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEI—DeVry University’s EDGE – Accelerating the Advancement of Women is being recognized by the 2023 Diversity Impact Awards as a Top 25 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) for its outstanding contributions to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. This recognition is granted by Talent Dimensions and Global ERG Network.









“EDGE was created to accelerate the advancement of women working at DeVry,” said Elise Awwad, DeVry University’s chief operating officer and EDGE founder. “This award reaffirms our steadfast commitment to helping empower women to succeed in the workplace while fostering a culture of belonging, diversity, and inclusion.” Awwad was recently appointed as DeVry’s next and first female president and CEO, effective Sept 5.

Founded in 2019, EDGE (Empowerment, Diversity, Growth, and Excellence) is a network of leadership scholars and professionals who promote the enhanced career experience and advancement of women in leadership roles at DeVry University and in the broader community. With more than 3,500 colleagues across the U.S., DeVry University’s colleagues reflect both the local communities we serve and the students we educate.

“We are honored with this recognition,” added Veronica Calderón, DeVry University’s chief inclusion, belonging, and equity officer. “ERGs, such as EDGE, offer colleagues a space for belonging, community, growth, and professional development. This is particularly important because, at DeVry, we deeply believe that workplace diversity matters – and closing the opportunity gap is our mission.”

The 2023 Diversity Impact Awards continues to build on its previous success as the leader in diversity impact and performance measurement.

“With many newcomers to this year’s Diversity Impact Awards, we continue to see these groups push the envelope in an effort to increase their impact and effectiveness through their DEI initiatives. Their results show the valuable outcomes that are achieved when they’re aligned with the business strategy of the organizations they serve and are recognized as key business partners. Each year we are inspired by all of our applicants and their work to build a true sense of belonging within their organizations through DEI,” said Cile Johnson, Talent Dimensions’ chief business officer.

DeVry University will be recognized at the Diversity Impact Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., Oct 11-13, during the 2023 Global ERG Network Conference. Other recipients include AT&T – Hacemos; Bank of America – LEAD for Women: Leadership, Education, Advocacy and Development for Women; National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – Asian American and Pacific Islander ERG; and NextEra Energy – Women in Energy, to name a few.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

