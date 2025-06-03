Devotion Nutrition Launches HydroFLEX

A Clean, Vitamin-Infused Water Enhancer That Redefines Everyday Hydration

Devotion Nutrition, the woman-owned brand known for turning clean eating into a crave-worthy lifestyle, is proud to introduce HydroFLEX™ – a vitamin-infused hydration enhancer designed to transform your water and your wellness routine.

Devotion HydroFLEX™ offers a flavorful, clean-label solution to hydration. Choose from eight flavors available as individual 12-packs or 4-flavor variety 12-packs! Each flavor is bursting with vitamins, natural electrolytes, and refreshing flavors – without sugar or dyes!.

“We believe drinking water should be something you want to do, not have to do,” said Dana Lynn Kaye, founder of Devotion Nutrition. “HydroFLEX™ makes staying hydrated effortless and enjoyable – with real nutritional benefits to match.”

HydroFLEX™ Benefits at a Glance:

Zero Sugar – Supports weight management and clean eating goals

Vitamin-Packed Formula – Includes B5, B6, B12, and C to support energy, immunity, and hydration

Natural Electrolytes – Helps replenish your body after workouts, travel, or busy days

Dye Free – Won’t stain teeth, water bottles, or shaker cups.

Hydration Without the Crash – Energizing hydration without sugar spikes

Delicious Flavors in Every Box – Includes Party Punch, Pina Colada, Creamsicle, Strawberry Watermelon, Peach Mango, Cucumber Melon, Margarita

Keto & Intermittent Fasting Friendly – No impact on your goals, only benefits

Encourages Better Water Habits – A crave-worthy way to hit your hydration goals daily

The Perfect Companion to Devotion’s Legendary Protein Powders

Devotion Nutrition is already a household name in the clean protein space, with iconic flavors like:

Angel Food Cake Protein Powder – Soft, heavenly vanilla flavor crafted for shakes and baking

Brownie Batter Protein Powder – Rich, chocolatey indulgence without the guilt

Salted Caramel Cone Protein Powder – A fan-favorite for everything from shakes to baking

All Devotion protein powders are crafted with premium Whey Isolate / Micellar Casein Blend, zero added sugars, and versatile flavor profiles that mix perfectly into shakes, oatmeal, yogurt, and baked goods.

New customers can explore Devotion’s best-selling flavors with the protein powder sample packs, offering a curated taste test of clean, decadent options.

With HydroFLEX™ and our beloved protein powder line, Devotion Nutrition makes it easier than ever to live a health-first lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.

Stay Devoted. Stay Hydrated.

