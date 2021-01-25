Despite COVID-19’s Impact on Small Business, Atlanta Firm Sees Resilience and Recovery in 2021

Trevelino/Keller Launches T/K SmallBiz, a New Initiative to Serve the Backbone of America’s Economy, Small Business

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated PR, marketing and creative agency, Trevelino/Keller, launched its firm in 2003, shortly after the dot.com collapse devastated emerging and established businesses. As a small business, it understands difficult economic times. First to acknowledge the current environment as a health crisis affecting business vs a bubble imploding on business, the unfortunate reality is small business is often the hardest hit.

So, following a successful, rapid marketing program to support 35 small businesses in collaboration with Invest Atlanta, the agency has opted to launch , T/K Small Biz, which will offer small businesses reduced rates/projects that are designed to have the biggest impact on a company’s bottom line. Invest Atlanta, an organization whose mission is to strengthen Atlanta’s economy and global competitiveness, is one of many organizations nationwide the firm looks to collaborate with going forward.

“We have a model and approach for delivering services to small business that we feel will yield the greatest return for them,” explains Genna Keller, principal and co-founder of Trevelino/Keller. “Our work with Invest Atlanta showed us how impactful this work can be and we ready to continue that work.”

Based on an audit of the 35 small businesses Trevelino/Keller worked with through Invest Atlanta, services were identified that will provide companies with the least investment for the biggest return. T/K SmallBiz will offer Branding Services, Web Services, Marketing Materials, Marketing Programs and Marketing Campaigns.

“We want to be thoughtful and relevant to small business, leveraging a breadth of experience in retail, restaurants, consumer goods, professional services, for example,” says Dean Trevelino. “Engagements are designed to be short-term, cost-effective projects that we believe can have long-term implications for their brands and revenue.”

To learn more about the offerings provided by T/K Small Biz as well as the pricing model, please visit https://tksmallbiz.com/.

