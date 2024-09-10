Design Pickle Launches White Label Tool for Agencies, Offers a Branded Design Review Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Design Pickle announces the launch of an innovative tool designed to engage clients with a branded experience.

Design Pickle’s all-in-one platform connects its users to their top-tier global design talent by facilitating the creative process from request to download. In February of 2024, the initial launch of Share and Review links enabled Design Pickle’s agency customers to share designs that were ready for feedback to external users with a simple link. The platform’s in-app robust feedback tools (like drag-and-drop annotation that can be used on any asset type from PDF to MP4) can be used by anyone with a simple review link.

Starting today, Design Pickle Pro, Premium and Power subscribers can white label this review experience by adding their logo, domain, and primary brand color. Users who generate links can also customize the URL slug to further personalize their experience.

“We’re thrilled to finally enable our agency and other business services clients to offer a collaboration experience that puts their brand at the front and center.” Shares Design Pickle CEO and Founder Russ Perry. “Share and Review was designed specifically for the creative process and the nuances of feedback and approval. Today, we make that experience more valuable with the first of many White Label features.”

Perry adds, “Really, we have no ego about needing to be visible. We love being our client’s secret design solution. Consolidated, simple (and powerful) collaboration tools not only create a more cohesive user experience they also increase efficiency and reduce errors. Our beta users have had massive adoption and success already and we’re excited to continue to improve and grow our White Label experience.”

Design Pickle is developing additional white-label features as part of a full suite. Streamlining not only the feedback process but the creative process as a whole is a top priority for Design Pickle teams, and more functionality is planned to roll out in near future quarters.

About Design Pickle

Design Pickle was founded on the belief that anyone needing graphic design services should have access to an easy, reliable, and affordable solution. With dedication to customer-centricity, Design Pickle is reshaping the graphic design experience for businesses worldwide. Solve your design pickles and scale your creative output with the #1 Flat-Rate Creative Services Partner.

