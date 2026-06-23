Democratizing 3D-to-AI Production: Reallusion Debuts iClone Personal and Officially Launches AI Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Reallusion, the global leader in 3D animation software, today announced a major dual-release: the rollout of iClone Personal alongside the public launch of AI Studio. Featuring a massive upgrade in character consistency and identity precision, this release establishes a zero-barrier pipeline that bridges traditional 3D artistry and next-generation generative AI workflows.

Find out more about the 3D-to-AI directing workflow in this video.

iClone Personal: Permanent 3D Creation and Freedom

Replacing the traditional 30-day trial, iClone Personal offers artists, students, and freelancers a permanent, unrestricted environment to learn, direct, and animate 3D scenes indefinitely. By seamlessly integrating with the Reallusion ecosystem, allowing users to animate Character Creator actors and utilize ActorCore motion packs, while supporting full imports from other industry 3D tools, it serves as the perfect permanent environment for education and long-term pipeline compatibility testing.

To provide ultimate flexibility, Reallusion now offers three distinct ways to use iClone:

iClone Personal: A permanent, zero-cost tier for indefinite learning, scene blocking, and animation with full project access and entirely free rendering. While creation is unrestricted, it includes a limit of 30 exports for external 3D pipelines.

A permanent, zero-cost tier for indefinite learning, scene blocking, and animation with full project access and entirely free rendering. While creation is unrestricted, it includes a limit of 30 exports for external 3D pipelines. Subscription Plans: A flexible, project-based option that completely lifts the 3D export limit. Ideal for creators who need to temporarily scale their pipeline and seamlessly export assets to game engines and external teams. If an active subscription ends, the software simply reverts to this Free version, keeping your work fully accessible.

A flexible, project-based option that completely lifts the 3D export limit. Ideal for creators who need to temporarily scale their pipeline and seamlessly export assets to game engines and external teams. If an active subscription ends, the software simply reverts to this Free version, keeping your work fully accessible. Perpetual License: The premier upgrade path for professional studios wanting full, permanent ownership of the software and completely unrestricted 3D asset export capabilities.

iClone’s standalone power will expand further with the upcoming RTX Render engine, launching in Open Beta in late July as a free update for iClone and Character Creator. This optimized engine delivers high-fidelity visuals directly within the software, allowing creators on any tier to complete entire animation projects without exporting to external 3D tools, making the core creation and rendering process completely free.

AI Studio Official Launch: Enhanced Workflow for Next-Level Consistency

Moving out of Early Access into full public availability, AI Studio continues to directly tackle the animation industry’s biggest challenge of digital identity drift. While AI Actors were previously implemented during the Early Access phase to address these character consistency issues, this official launch takes that established foundation to the next level. The re-engineered workflow locks down absolute identity precision from any angle or style, virtually eliminating visual drift even during drastic shot changes through two primary enhancements:

Enhanced Video Integration: AI Actors can now be combined as a reference layer directly inside the Seedance 2.0 video pipeline to ensure it remains flawlessly stable from the first frame to the last.

AI Actors can now be combined as a reference layer directly inside the Seedance 2.0 video pipeline to ensure it remains flawlessly stable from the first frame to the last. Image Edit Deployment: These hyper-consistent AI Actors can be deployed directly within the Image Edit pipeline across multiple angles. This allows creators to seamlessly combine, modify, or swap AI Actors with other assets for complex, derivative storytelling workflows without losing character integrity.

Unlocking the Full Creative Potential of Seedance 2.0

As a platform that integrates multiple premier generative models, including Kling 3.0, Veo 3, Nano banana, Flux, and others, Reallusion is constantly pushing the boundaries to let users harness the full creative power of these technologies.

By introducing native support for what the industry knows as Elements in Seedance, the platform unlocks unprecedented artistic control. Users can now seamlessly mix, match, and combine multiple reference inputs, including Image, Video, Audio, and AI Actors, alongside native 3D scene data. Instead of guessing with unpredictable text prompts, creators can orchestrate complex camera movements and character choreography in a true 3D environment, allowing the AI to flawlessly execute the final cinematic look with complete structural precision.

Flexible AI Cloud Plans Open to Everyone

To support the computing power required for heavy AI generation, Reallusion has opened its tiered AI Cloud Plans (Starter, Standard, and Pro) to the public. Subscriptions unlock premier generation models like Seedance 2.0, Kling 3.0, and Veo 3, alongside an expansive library of over 5,000 premium 3D assets, including poses, posed people, interior furnishings, buildings, animals, trees, plants, and vehicles, and 200+ production-ready AI actors.

Additionally, the included AI Points serve as a unified currency that expands beyond video generation to power other Reallusion cloud services. This includes Video Mocap for extracting precise AI motion capture from any video clip, and the advanced Headshot 3 image workflow.

Availability

Get iClone Personal: New users can download the software for free from the official iClone Product Page to begin building, directing, and animating 3D scenes without time constraints.

New users can download the software for free from the official to begin building, directing, and animating 3D scenes without time constraints. Unlock iClone Pipeline Export (Subscription or Perpetual): Upgrade to a flexible subscription plan or a perpetual license to permanently remove the 30-time export limit. This fully unlocks iClone’s pipeline connectivity, enabling seamless 3D project and asset exports directly to game engines and other external 3D applications.

Upgrade to a flexible subscription plan or a perpetual license to permanently remove the 30-time export limit. This fully unlocks iClone’s pipeline connectivity, enabling seamless 3D project and asset exports directly to game engines and other external 3D applications. Access AI Studio: Now fully open to the public, existing users can update their software via the Reallusion Hub to access the fully integrated AI Studio toolkit. Free-tier users and trial explorers can begin testing the pipeline instantly, with 500 free AI Points automatically provided upon installation.

Now fully open to the public, existing users can update their software via the to access the fully integrated AI Studio toolkit. Free-tier users and trial explorers can begin testing the pipeline instantly, with 500 free AI Points automatically provided upon installation. Explore AI Cloud Plans: To tap into premier generative models like Seedance 2.0, Kling 3.0, and Veo 3, along with the expanded premium asset library, creators can review options and subscribe directly on the AI Cloud Plans Page.

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SOURCE Reallusion Inc.