Deltawave CPAP Mask
Remsleep seeking Clinical Trials and Resellers for new arrival CPAP mask.
CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Remsleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:RMSL) Sleep, Naturally – The Deltawave™ Experience. Breath Like You’re Sleeping. CPAP masks were meant to help us sleep. But for many, they’re uncomfortable, noisy, and impossible to wear through the night. Meet the CPAP mask that breathes with you. “Deltawave brings patients back to comfort-and back to compliance.” Where comfort meets science.
The Sleep Therapy Problem
> Up to 50% of CPAP users abandon therapy due to discomfort, pressure intolerance, or poor sleep quality.
The Deltawave™ Solution
“Deltawave restores a natural sleep-breathing rhythm like no other interface. It’s restorative, pressure-free, and deeply comfortable.”
How to Access Deltawave™
-
Now available via 1-800-cpap
Why Deltawave™ Is a Game-Changer
-
14 bpm rhythm for natural sleep breathing
-
Zero pressure resistance (inhalation & exhalation)
-
Minute ventilation, sigh reflex & I:E ratio fully supported
-
100% comfort: no facial marks or tight headgear
-
Effective without humidification
-
Clears airways for duration of use more gently than any nasal decongestant
-
Works at only 5-5.8 cmH₂O pressure
-
Ideal for full 8-hour wear without side effects
Clinical Benefits
-
Normalizes respiratory rhythm, eliminating apneas
-
Supports normal tidal volume, minute ventilation, and natural sighing
-
Removes expiratory workload-breathing powered by lung elasticity
-
Reduces cardiac strain by lowering mean airway pressure and restoring overall state of perfusion for duration of use
-
Compatible with long-term use in neuromuscular, cardiovascular, or pressure-sensitive patients
For Whom?
-
Sleep apnea sufferers sensitive to CPAP pressures
-
Veterans seeking non-invasive, low-resistance therapy improving overall state of perfusion
-
Hospitals and sleep labs ready to lead clinical innovation
-
Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to commodity masks
Clinically Intelligent, Patient-Centered
-
No inspiratory or expiratory resistance-expiration powered solely by lung elasticity
-
Reduces cardiac workload by lowering mean airway pressures and improving overall state of perfusion
-
No humidification required, minimizing infection risk and system maintenance
-
No adverse effects to nasal mucosal membranes
-
Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH₂O (summer) and 5-5.5 cmH₂O (winter)
Made for Real People
-
No tight headgear required-comfortable through full 8-hour sleep cycles
-
Leaves no facial marks, supports indefinite wear
-
Instant, gentle nasal decongestion-clears airways better than medication for duration of use
-
No side effects reported during extended use
-
Targets root cause of most apnea: silent inflammation and blocked upper airways
> “Deltawave helps users sleep like they’re not wearing a mask at all-yet without a single apneic event.”
Clinical and Home Use Advantages
-
Requires no humidifier, minimizing infection risk and maintenance
-
Effective at low pressures: 5-5.8 cmH₂O (summer), 5-5.5 cmH₂O (winter)
-
Enhances cardiopulmonary rest, reducing cardiac load overnight
-
Designed for indefinite wear without adverse caustic effects
-
Immediately mitigates, or irradicates upper airway obstruction from inflammation, the root cause of most apnea
Ideal for Clinical Trials, VA Systems, and Distributors
The Deltawave represents a step-change in non-invasive ventilation, fusing technological elegance with patient-centered functionality. It is a strong candidate for:
-
VA System clinical trials or procurement
-
Research collaborations on low-pressure sleep therapy
-
Distributors seeking next-gen alternatives to standard CPAP
How does Deltawave mask compare to others on the market?
Great question-let’s break it down! A CPAP mask that promotes normal breathing at 14 breaths per minute, eliminates negative inspiratory and expiratory pressure, and still prevents apneic events would be quite advanced. Here’s how it stacks up against typical masks on the market:
Key Differentiators
|
Feature
|
Deltawave Mask
|
Typical CPAP Masks
|
Breath Synchronization
|
Matches natural rate (14 bpm)
|
Often fixed or auto-adjusting pressure, not breath-timed
|
Inspiratory Pressure
|
Eliminated (no negative draw)
|
Positive pressure may feel unnatural during inhalation
|
Expiratory Pressure
|
Eliminated (no resistance)
|
Many users struggle with exhalation against pressure
|
Apnea Prevention
|
Maintained
|
Maintained, but often at the cost of comfort
|
User Comfort
|
High-natural rhythm, no pressure strain
|
Varies-some find pressure uncomfortable or disruptive
Comfort & Compliance
-
Deltawave mask would likely feel more like natural breathing, which could dramatically improve comfort and reduce therapy dropout.
-
Standard masks (like full-face or nasal masks) often require acclimation due to pressure discomfort, especially during exhalation.
Technology Comparison
-
Deltawave concept resembles a hybrid of adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) and expiratory pressure relief (EPR), but with even more refined control.
Who It’s For
|
Patients
|
Clinicians
|
VA Systems
|
Distributors
|
Pressure-sensitive, CPAP-intolerant, neuromuscular patients
|
Sleep labs, respiratory teams
|
Trial-ready VA teams
|
CPAP/DME providers
Contact:
Tom Wood
Email: twood@remsleep.com
Phone: 912-590-2001
SOURCE: www.remsleep.com
