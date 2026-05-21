Deep Sea Rare Minerals Announces Corporate Name Change to Eco Minerals

Name Change Reflects Commitment to Responsible, Environmentally Conscious Critical Minerals Development and Mission-Driven, Sustainability-Oriented Subsea Minerals Platform

Rebranding Supports Transition Toward the Public Markets and Positions Company for Next Phase of Growth

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. (“DSRM”), an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, is changing the Company’s name to Eco Minerals, Inc.

To reflect this transition, Eco Minerals has launched a new website at www.ecominerals.com introducing a unified platform to learn more about the Company’s focus on exploration and recovery of polymetallic nodules in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and the Western Pacific near Guam. These mineral-rich resources represent a compelling, environmentally differentiated alternative to conventional terrestrial mining.

Management Commentary

Tony Romeo, CEO of Eco Minerals, commented, “The name Eco Minerals represents our thoughtful approach to mineral exploration, with environmental considerations guiding every aspect of our deep-sea mining operations. With our NOAA application now in full compliance and priority rights to over 150,000 square kilometers, we believe this is the time to rebrand the Company to better reflect who we are becoming. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for Eco Minerals as we continue to execute and scale the platform into the next phase of growth.”

Tony concluded by noting, “And as a subtle nod to our roots, the Company’s new logo includes a small throwback to the Amelia Earhart mystery which, to the careful observer, serves as a subtle clue as to where to search next.”

The name change, formalized through an amendment to the Company’s Delaware certificate of incorporation, is effective immediately. All references to the Company going forward will reflect the Eco Minerals name. All ongoing contracts, regulatory submissions, and corporate filings are being updated to reflect the Eco Minerals name.

About Eco Minerals Inc.

Eco Minerals, Inc. (formerly Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.) is an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources. The Company is built on its deep-sea roots and is pursuing mineral recovery in roughly 150,000 square kilometers in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and Western Pacific near Guam. These areas are known to be rich in polymetallic nodules containing nickel, cobalt and other metals essential to U.S. energy security, defense, and advanced manufacturing. The Company is progressing through a targeted exploration plan and its NOAA license application was determined to be in full compliance. To advance its phased path towards execution, the Company also recently completed a pre-FEED study for its nodule collection system. To learn more, please visit www.ecominerals.com.

Regulatory Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations of Eco Minerals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Deep Sea Recovery, LLC, related to the potential exploration, evaluation, and long-term development of polymetallic nodule resources, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges; the performance, reliability, and integration of subsea systems and equipment; the timing, scope, outcome, or denial of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities; environmental assessments, baseline studies, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-seabed minerals; changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals; commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations; the availability and cost of capital and future financing needs; market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty; potential delays associated with third-party engineering, fabrication, or testing; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Eco Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: adam.holdsworth@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire