DEEP Robotics Robot Dogs Safeguard the 15th National Games, Achieving Integrated Inspection and Early Warning in Practice

From November 9th to 21st, 2025, the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the “National Games”) were grandly held in Guangzhou. While public attention focused on the intense competition on the field, a special “robot security force” had quietly deployed across major venues-not seeking the spotlight, but serving as guardians behind the scenes. Among this force, robot dogs from DEEP Robotics formed an “Intelligent Patrol Team,” efficiently addressing the pain points of manual security during the Games, becoming a crucial component in safeguarding the event’s security and constructing a solid yet flexible security barrier.

Dual-Robot Cooperative Inspection Reshapes Venue Security

During the National Games, the Shenzhen Universiade Center Stadium, a core venue spanning 136,000 square meters, presented challenges for manual patrols including low efficiency, numerous blind spots, and slow response due to its vast area and complex environment. Based on this, DEEP Robotics deployed its robot dog patrol system at the National Games for the first time, achieving an upgrade from “Human Defense” to “Intelligent Defense.”

During venue patrols, DEEP Robotics’ two robot dogs formed a highly efficient and complementary partnership: the X30 tackled complex terrain with its exceptional obstacle-crossing capability, while the LYNX M20 conducted rapid patrols on flat surfaces using its wheeled structure, switching to a legged gait when encountering obstacles. Both robots possessed high-level protection ratings, operating undeterred by wind and rain. Their combination achieved all-terrain, all-weather coverage. Regarding the addition of the “Intelligent Patrol Team,” on-site staff commented: “The robot dogs can patrol continuously until their batteries are depleted and can perform seamless shift changes, far exceed human patrol duration and significantly reducing security manpower requirements.”

DEEP Robotics X30 Robot Dog Patrolling Outside the Venue

In outdoor patrol tasks, both DEEP Robotics robot dogs utilized panoramic cameras for gap-free surveillance. The X30, equipped with a dual-sensor three-axis PTZ camera and edge-side algorithms, detected situations like abnormal crowd gatherings and illegal parking. Staff could monitor the scene in real-time for prompt intervention. The LYNX M20 executed tasks in areas like spectator walkways and the outer perimeter of competition areas with its fast transit capability. Furthermore, both robot dogs utilized thermal imaging systems to identify abnormal heat sources, preventing fire risks and building a three-dimensional “human-robot collaborative” security system.

DEEP Robotics LYNX M20 Robot Dog Collaborating with Security Personnel on Patrol

Intelligent Emergency Handling Ensures Safe and Orderly Events

At the venue of Futian District in Shenzhen, dense crowds placed higher demands on emergency response. Challenges such as limited security personnel sightlines, hindered movement, and delayed information transmission highlighted the difficulty of achieving rapid and precise emergency response. To address this challenge, DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs, with their flexible mobility and intelligent judgment capabilities, achieved closed-loop management of “detection-assessment-handling.”

During peak crowd periods, the LYNX M20 could swiftly navigate through crowds, identifying congestion risks and activating its voice system for crowd flow guidance, while simultaneously transmitting real-time footage. The X30 was stationed in key areas like the track and field stadium, using its multi-sensor system to identify anomalies, cross-verifying various information, then promptly adjusting its patrol route for verification and issuing warnings via its broadcast system to enhance response efficiency.

DEEP Robotics X30 Robot Dog Cooperating with Police Officers in Patrol and Security Operations

Extending to Diverse Scenarios, Expanding Security Service Boundaries

Beyond core competition venues, DEEP Robotics’ two robot dogs extended security services to supporting areas like training grounds, streets, plazas, and parking lots. Addressing pain points such as dispersed patrol areas and insufficient manpower, the two robot dogs achieved an upgrade from “focused deployment” to “comprehensive coverage.”

During public area patrols, the X30 and LYNX M20 could also function as intelligent tour guides, providing voice guidance to on-site personnel or performing material delivery tasks, especially effective in crowded or time-sensitive situations. During rehearsals and the official opening ceremony of the National Games, the X30 and LYNX M20 robot dogs executed security tasks in backstage areas. They reached into surveillance blind spots, checked prop storage safety, and inspected venue facilities, complementing manual security checks and jointly building an efficient, comprehensive security system for this national-level spectacle.

Furthermore, DEEP Robotics’ X30 and LYNX M20 robot dogs were not only capable of performing security tasks but also conducted anti-fraud and safety publicity through their voice systems, injecting a new form into public security services. The two robot dogs also engaged in close interaction with citizens outside the venues, bridging the gap between technology and the public, demonstrating the humanistic warmth of intelligent security equipment beyond their professional duties.

Citizens Interacting with DEEP Robotics Robot Dog

Conclusion: In the high-standard security mission of the 15th National Games, DEEP Robotics consistently adhered to a core philosophy: creating a better life through robots and AI, not by chasing the spotlight, but by steadfastly guarding the security frontlines, providing a novel intelligent solution for event security.

DEEP Robotics’ X30 and LYNX M20 robot dogs, with their exceptional performance in practice, proved the significant value of intelligent robot dogs in large-scale event security. They are not merely patrol tools but mobile security nodes integrating perception, analysis, and response, showcasing DEEP Robotics’ deep expertise and forward-looking strategy in the field of intelligent robotics.

In the future, with the continuous evolution of embodied AI technology, DEEP Robotics will continue to promote the deployment of intelligent robots in more security patrol scenarios, upgrading their role from assisting human efforts to becoming reliable partners that expand human capabilities and ensure social safety, using technological innovation to build a new vision of safer, more efficient human-robot collaboration.

