Deadline Soon: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 5, 2025 deadline to participate as a lead plaintiff in the securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who acquired Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWKS) securities between August 8, 2023 to February 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).





IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC. (SWKS), CLICK HERE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Happened?

On February 5, 2025, Skyworks released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a greater than anticipated decline in quarterly revenue and providing lower guidance for the second quarter than expected. The Company attributed the results to a “competitive landscape” that had “intensified” in recent years.

On this news, Skyworks’ stock price fell $21.48, or 24.7%, to close at $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch; (2) Defendants oversold Skyworks’ position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities between August 8, 2023 to February 5, 2025, the deadline to seek appointment as the lead plaintiff in the securities fraud class action is May 5, 2025.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:



If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact us:



Frank R. Cruz



The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,



2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,



Century City, California 90067



Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Call us at: 310-914-5007



Visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles



Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007



fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com