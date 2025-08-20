David’s Bridal Officially Launches on Shopify in the US & Canada, Creating a Next-Gen Omni-Channel Retail Experience From “Aisle to Algorithm”

Leading Bridal Retailer Completes its In-Store & Online Shopify Migration; Delivering Real-Time Inventory Access, ‘Endless Aisle’ in-Store Touchscreen Shopping & a Reimagined Point-of-Sale Journey, Taking the Next Step in David’s Tech-Powered Evolution

David’s Bridal, Inc. (“David’s”), the nation’s leading bridal and special occasion authority, announces the official completion of its migration to Shopify, the leading global commerce company, to power the next era of its digital transformation under its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategic pivot. Moving into a tech-driven, asset-lite retail model, David’s has integrated with Shopify to lead a new era in bridal, special occasion and everyday fashion, seamlessly bridging online and in-store systems to drive smarter operations, deliver standout customer experiences, and enhance efficiencies to shape the future of the retail and ecommerce industries. This pivotal transformation enhances third-party vendors’ opportunities to distribute via David’s online marketplace, taking advantage of the retailer’s 90% bridal market reach, as well as the expansion of David’s “Endless Aisle” interactive shopping experience across stores including its new boutique retail concept, Diamonds & Pearls by David’s, both enabled by Shopify’s technology. This move underscores David’s commitment to innovation as it reinvents the modern bridal and shopping experience, leveraging data, technology, and personalization to better serve today’s shoppers.

This move comes at a crucial moment as nearly 80% of today’s consumers use their smartphones to access a retailer’s website while shopping in-store, according to research commissioned by Shopify , which requires a streamlined shopping experience across physical and digital channels. David’s has bridged a long-standing gap in the $70B global bridal market, setting a new standard as it continues to transform its 190+ stores into tech-enabled retail hubs over the coming months. Through its migration with Shopify, David’s has reimagined the shopping experience both in-store and online, creating a more flexible, modern omnichannel POS system. For the first time in the bridal category, customers can now browse the brand’s full inventory through Shopify-powered full-scale digital touch screens and have their items delivered directly to their home.

“By fully integrating with Shopify, we’re restructuring the entire customer experience for brides from inspiration to purchase, all through a digital, tech-enabled and interactive perspective,” said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal. “We’re continuing to take the journey with our brides by creating an unparalleled shopping experience, offering a unified and streamlined journey from start to finish.

To make this tech evolution and migration possible, David’s also joined forces with Deloitte Digital to provide implementation, consulting and strategy work to power the digital transformation journey. By leveraging Deloitte Digital’s global delivery network, the team implemented Shopify’s next-generation POS system in David’s “store of the future,” Diamonds & Pearls by David’s. Now open in Delray Beach, FL, with an additional store opening this fall in Burlington, MA, Diamonds & Pearls by David’s is an immersive retail environment featuring interactive touchscreens that bring the brand’s entire inventory to life for real-time exploration of dresses, accessories, and shoes. By optimizing both the in-store and online experience, Deloitte Digital laid the groundwork for David’s robust and scalable omnichannel growth, setting a new benchmark for tech-powered, hospitality-inspired bridal retail.

“David’s Bridal’s successful transformation showcases how enterprise retailers can leverage Shopify to seamlessly bridge online and offline experiences,” said Josh Rice, VP Commercial of Shopify. “Their innovative ‘Endless Aisle’ concept and unified omnichannel approach sets a new benchmark for retail technology in the bridal industry. We’re proud to support their ‘Aisle to Algorithm’ vision and help them deliver exceptional experiences for modern brides.”

Powered by Shopify’s industry-leading platform, David’s can:

Provide “Endless Aisle” Shopping : Guests can browse the full catalog – including the exclusive Marchesa and Viola Chan Couture selection – on interactive, full-scale digital touchscreens in-store all Diamonds & Pearls locations, with additional locations coming later this year and 2026.

Enhance Checkout Experience on Davidsbridal.com : Faster checkout and tracking, flexible payment options including Shop Pay, and seamless online-to-offline cart integration deliver unmatched convenience

Streamline Inventory Across Channels : Real-time visibility across stores and online ensures better availability and fewer stockouts.

Unify Data + Platforms : A centralized hub for catalog, pricing, promotions, and inventory reduces operational complexity and improves agility.

Optimize Costs & Maintenance : Automatic feature updates and built-in compliance mean no on-premise servers or manual patching required.

Elevate Associate Experience: An intuitive backend empowers staff with future updates to POS across the fleet, faster onboarding, real-time customer insights and more efficient returns and exchanges.

“At Shopify, we’re proud to empower innovative retailers like David’s Bridal with technology that not only unifies in-store and online experiences, but also harnesses the power of AI to personalize every step of the customer journey,” said Matt Cohn, Technical Chief of Staff of Shopify. “Their migration to Shopify marks a transformative leap-enabling greater agility, deeper insights, and memorable, data-driven interactions. We’re excited to support David’s Bridal as they set a new standard in modern retail.”

“David’s Bridal’s migration to Shopify has accelerated their omnichannel transformation,” said Rohan Dharmadhikari, Digital Retail Commerce Lead of Deloitte. “Our close collaboration enabled rapid feature deployment, seamlessly integrating AI tools, and an easy adoption of third-party apps. Using Shopify’s flexible platform, David’s Bridal now delivers a personalized, unified shopping experience, setting a new standard for innovation and operational excellence in bridal and special occasion retail.

David’s continuous digital transformation, the company continues to lead innovation in the bridal industry. It delivers an experience that reflects the evolving expectations of modern brides, whether they’re adding to their cart online or trying on their dream dress in store.

To learn more about David’s, visit davidsbridal.com .

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

###

About David’s Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its “Aisle to Algorithm” strategic pivot, David’s has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life’s biggest moments.

At the center of David’s technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David’s, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network – the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David’s unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David’s, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry’s sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David’s Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David’s , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David’s Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID’S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire