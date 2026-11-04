David Posnack JCC and Jewish Federation of Broward County Celebrate Opening of New Greater Fort Lauderdale Office

New location expands opportunities for connection and programming for families, adults and young professionals in eastern Broward County.

The David Posnack JCC and the Jewish Federation of Broward County celebrated the ribbon-cutting of their new Greater Fort Lauderdale office on October 28, marking a shared commitment to serving the growing Jewish community in eastern Broward County.

The new location, home to the David Posnack JCC of Greater Fort Lauderdale, will expand the J’s reach with a wide array of programming designed to appeal to families, adults and young professionals. Together, the JCC and Federation will build community, cultivate relationships and expand their presence in the area.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring people together and create a sense of belonging close to home,” said Beverly S. Bachrach, Managing Director of Philanthropic Partnerships. “We look forward to listening to our neighbors, building meaningful relationships and developing programs that reflect the interests of this vibrant, growing community.”

The opening included the placing of a mezuzah by Rabbi David Spey of Temple Bat Yam of Fort Lauderdale. Scott Ehrlich, CEO of the David Posnack JCC, and Audra Berg, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, also attended the celebration.

“Our mission has always been about connecting people and enriching lives,” said Ehrlich. “The David Posnack JCC of Greater Fort Lauderdale allows us to bring that mission to more people in eastern Broward County, creating new opportunities for families, adults and young professionals to participate, form friendships and grow with us.”

The shared office reflects the organizations’ commitment to working together to strengthen Jewish life and create welcoming pathways to community involvement.

“When we work together, we can reach more people and build a stronger, more connected Jewish community,” said Berg. “This new office represents an investment in the future of Jewish life in eastern Broward County. We are excited to partner with the JCC to deepen connections and help shape a community where everyone can find their place.”

For more information about the David Posnack JCC and programming updates, visit dpjcc.org.

About David Posnack JCC

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC) is located in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship, and unity. The “J” is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. From infant to senior year-round, the “J” is a place that offers endless possibilities for you and your family to grow. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, race, age or ability.

The DPJCC is a 501(c)(3) rated by Candid and Charity Navigator. For more information, visit dpjcc.org.

About Jewish Federation of Broward County

Jewish Federation of Broward County leverages the community’s human and financial resources to create maximum impact and inspire philanthropy to invest in Jewish life. Federation programs support and advocate for Jews in Broward County, in Israel, and around the world. Programs include helping at-risk children and individuals with special needs; caring for seniors to guard against social isolation, financial challenges, food insecurity, and the effects of dementia; feeding the hungry, helping victims of domestic abuse; providing financial assistance to prevent homelessness; and ensuring families can afford safe, high-quality childcare. The Federation strengthens Jewish identity locally through Jewish camps, trips, day schools, youth groups, Israel programs, and more. Learn more at www.jewishbroward.org .

Media Contact:

Beverly S. Bachrach

Managing Director, Philanthropic Partnerships

954-453-9382

bbachrach@dpjcc.org

SOURCE: David Posnack Jewish Community Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire