Dave & Buster’s Supercharges Spring Break 2025 with Exclusive Games, Jaw-Dropping Attractions & Unlimited Play with the “Eat & Play Combo”

DALLAS, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for the biggest Spring Break yet! Dave & Buster’s – the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination – is leveling up the fun with exclusive attractions, thrilling new games, and unbeatable deals. Guests can dive into six brand-new games, take on the all-new “Human Crane” experience, and enjoy the Eat & Play Combo, now offering unlimited game play and delicious dining at an unbeatable price. Plus, select locations throughout the country now feature a fully reimagined experience, as Dave & Buster’s continues to deliver innovation and exceptional hospitality in “Eatertainment” and the ultimate experience for guests.

“This spring break, we’re taking fun to the next level with our most groundbreaking lineup yet, featuring experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer, Dave & Buster’s. “We’re excited to roll out brand-new games and attractions, plus an all-new unlimited game play deal. Whether you’re here for high-energy action, limited-time drinks and desserts, or a great place to gather with friends and family, Dave & Buster’s delivers an outstanding spring break experience for guests of all ages.”

Introducing the Human Crane

Pioneers in entertainment, Dave & Buster’s is always innovating and once again, raises the bar with the introduction of new midway attractions. Leading the new lineup of attractions is the all-new Human Crane, a life-sized version of the classic arcade claw machine experience. Available in select Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide, the Human Crane allows guests to become the claw, being gently lowered into a sea of oversized prizes, plus additional surprises throughout the year.

New Must-Play Games & Attractions

In addition to the Human Crane, Dave & Buster’s is launching six premium new arcade games:

Top Gun: Maverick : Step into the cockpit and take on intense missions inspired by the blockbuster film. Play it first, only at Dave & Buster’s — exclusively available here through Memorial Day! The action doesn’t stop there, since the game will continue to be available to play after the exclusive period ends.

: Step into the cockpit and take on intense missions inspired by the blockbuster film. Play it first, only at Dave & Buster’s — exclusively available here through Memorial Day! The action doesn’t stop there, since the game will continue to be available to play after the exclusive period ends. UFC Challenge: Think you have what it takes to be a UFC champion? Test your speed, skill, and accuracy in this action-packed UFC-themed fighting game! Featuring real UFC fight footage, video instructions, and intuitive gameplay, this game delivers the ultimate test of speed and precision. Exclusive to Dave & Buster’s through January 2027 .

Think you have what it takes to be a UFC champion? Test your speed, skill, and accuracy in this action-packed UFC-themed fighting game! Featuring real UFC fight footage, video instructions, and intuitive gameplay, this game delivers the ultimate test of speed and precision. Exclusive to Dave & Buster’s through . Godzilla VR : Immerse yourself in a virtual reality battle against colossal Kaiju creatures in a thrilling, multi-sensory experience.

: Immerse yourself in a virtual reality battle against colossal Kaiju creatures in a thrilling, multi-sensory experience. NBA Superstars : Play as your favorite NBA icons in dynamic 3v3 matches, complete with commentary from the legendary Tim Kitzrow .

: Play as your favorite NBA icons in dynamic 3v3 matches, complete with commentary from the legendary . NBA Smash ‘N Win : Test your timing and win exclusive prizes from your favorite team in this engaging, basketball-themed game.

: Test your timing and win exclusive prizes from your favorite team in this engaging, basketball-themed game. Funko Funcade: Enjoy a retro-inspired game offering a chance to win exclusive Funko collectibles.

“Spring break is a time to make memories, and at Dave & Buster’s, we’re delivering elevated fun with the Human Crane and our exciting lineup of new games; and this is just the beginning as we continue to look to the future of entertainment and gaming for our guests,” said Simon Murray, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Dave & Buster’s. “We’re proud to offer our guests exclusive gaming experiences that can only be found at Dave & Buster’s. From flying in the cockpit of Top Gun: Maverick to stepping into the ring of the new UFC Challenge, we have something for everyone.”

All-New Eat & Play Combo, now with Unlimited Game Play

Now available, Dave & Buster’s has also launched an all-new Eat & Play Combo, starting at $19.99. It is the perfect all-in-one deal that lets you play, eat, and drink for a great low price. The combo includes a $10 Power Card, your choice of an entrée, plus a fountain drink. Plus, for a limited time, guests can now upgrade their combo to get Unlimited Game Play, making it the perfect way to experience all the new games over Spring Break. Entrée options include Smokehouse BBQ Ribs, Creamy Chicken Pasta, All-American Smash Burger, Boneless Wings, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and more.

Limited-Time Menu Offerings

To complement the gaming excitement, Dave & Buster’s is introducing four chef-crafted limited-time menu items:

Ultimate Sundae Brownie : A rich chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, warm fudge, caramel, pecans, almonds, whipped cream, and cherries—perfect for sharing or indulging solo.

: A rich chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, warm fudge, caramel, pecans, almonds, whipped cream, and cherries—perfect for sharing or indulging solo. Seaside Soda : A refreshing blend of Sprite and blue raspberry, crowned with whipped cream, rock candy, and blue sprinkles.

: A refreshing blend of Sprite and blue raspberry, crowned with whipped cream, rock candy, and blue sprinkles. Orange You a Dream Soda : A nostalgic mix of Orange Fanta and vanilla, topped with cold foam, cotton candy, and rock candy.

: A nostalgic mix of Orange Fanta and vanilla, topped with cold foam, cotton candy, and rock candy. Code Orange Rita: A vibrant cocktail featuring tequila, triple sec, and Orange Fanta, garnished with a blue sugar rim, dried orange, and lime wedge.

All new games and attractions will be available nationwide at select Dave & Buster’s now – just in time for Spring Break – and beyond to keep the fun going all year round. Guests should check details on availability and deal details in their individual markets.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 232 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 171 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

